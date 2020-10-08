Lincoln native Ashton Combs' first album debuts at No. 1 on iTunes R&B/Soul chart

When “The Other Side” dropped Sept. 30, the debut album from Ashton Combs sat atop the iTunes R&B/Soul chart.

Being No. 1 is a significant accomplishment for any artist. But it’s even more impressive because Combs is an independent artist, releasing his recordings on his Inspire Music Group label.

The album is the result of years of effort from the Lincoln native who’s now based in Atlanta.

“I’ve been working on the album for at least two, two-and-a-half years, making sure everything — the flow of it — was right, taking my time with the product I’m about to display to the world.”

Unlike many artists who have entirely pulled back or changed the release dates on albums this year, Combs says he dropped “The Other Side” when it needed to come out, pandemic or not.

“It felt like the right time,” he said. “I’d released four singles in the last year and a half. I’d had a chance to build up my fan base, build up my streams. I could release 10 singles. But people want to hear a body of work, so it was time for the album.”

Combs produced four of the album’s nine tracks and collaborated with other producers and writers across the album.