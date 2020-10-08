Lincoln native Ashton Combs' first album debuts at No. 1 on iTunes R&B/Soul chart

When “The Other Side” dropped Sept. 30, the debut album from Ashton Combs sat atop the iTunes R&B/Soul chart.
Being No. 1 is a significant accomplishment for any artist. But it’s even more impressive because Combs is an independent artist, releasing his recordings on his Inspire Music Group label.
The album is the result of years of effort from the Lincoln native who’s now based in Atlanta.
“I’ve been working on the album for at least two, two-and-a-half years, making sure everything — the flow of it — was right, taking my time with the product I’m about to display to the world.”
Unlike many artists who have entirely pulled back or changed the release dates on albums this year, Combs says he dropped “The Other Side” when it needed to come out, pandemic or not.
“It felt like the right time,” he said. “I’d released four singles in the last year and a half. I’d had a chance to build up my fan base, build up my streams. I could release 10 singles. But people want to hear a body of work, so it was time for the album.”
Combs produced four of the album’s nine tracks and collaborated with other producers and writers across the album.
“It’s not just one person,” he said. “You don’t get any extra points saying you did it by yourself.”
“The Other Side,” now available on all streaming platforms, opens with the autobiographical “Front Row,” about the preacher's prodigal kid’s return to the church of his father, the late Rev. Michael Combs.
“That’s him actually preaching at the end of the song,” Combs said. “That was the last sermon I heard my father preach.”
Then comes “Dangerous,” the mid-tempo, want-to-make-you-mine love song that finds Combs’ voice floating into a falsetto.
Midway through the 33-minute album is “Caught Up,” a mid-tempo, smooth jam of mutual attraction featuring Grace Lundy, the Lincoln singer who appeared on “American Idol” earlier this year.
The song originated at the 2017 Inspire 2 Dream Music Camp that Combs has regularly put together, bringing high school students to Turbine Flats to study songwriting and producing for three days.
Lundy, then at Southeast High, carried her acoustic guitar throughout the camp and, during a break, sat down to jam with Combs.
“We just started freestyling and flowing,” he said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘We have to finish this.’ I wrote my part and sent it to her. She was professional enough to record hers and send it back. It’s the next single I’m about to drop.”
The smartly sequenced album finds the funny “Pump Fake” with a woman excoriating Combs, then asking, "Wait, before you go, are you coming back later?” followed by the sexy bedroom romp, “Don’t Believe You,” regret-filled, but romantic “Baby, We’ll Survive” and “Letter to Black Eve.”
Following “Pain Killer,” with an assist from Kasey Rashel, “The Other Side” ends with the layered “Pardon Me,” Combs’ most recent single.
The singles and the album mark a return to singing for Combs, a 2006 Lincoln High graduate, who while studying songwriting at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, performed on BET’s “106th and Park” in 2008.
Returning to Lincoln in 2010, Combs concentrated on songwriting before moving to Atlanta in 2012, where he’s established himself as a producer, engineer and songwriter, having co-written songs that have been done by Lil Wayne, Trey Sonz, Sean Paul and Tory Lanez.
“I’m still doing the songwriting,” Combs said. “Doing my own music has helped me with my craft, to develop my style of songwriting. Then you find people want to hear your style, to request songs in your style.”
Combs, who frequently returns home, still sees himself as a Lincoln artist, who had to move to Atlanta — a music hotbed — to further his career.
“Back when I moved to Atlanta, streaming wasn’t around or big,” he said. "It’s a little easier to do that now and not have to leave. But to meet people, you need to be out there, you’ve got to move.”
The move has paid off for Combs, who worked as a producer on Eric Bellinger’s “Cuffing Season 3,” that hit No. 3 on the charts and as a writer on Jacob Lattimore’s No. 1 album “Connections 3" and now has his own chart-topper.
“I’ve been on the charts three times in the past year, one as a producer, one as a songwriter, one as an artist myself,” Combs said. “That’s cool. It just hit me. God is good, brother.
“It’s only the beginning for me. To hit No. 1 for a day and a half just shows what’s ahead. I’m very excited about the future.”
Memorable Nebraska songs
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!