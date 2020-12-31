Lincoln musicians band together to say good riddance to 2020 in song

About three weeks ago, Mikey Elfers got an idea to get a bunch of Lincoln musicians together, virtually, to record “Happy New Year’s Eve” and put the video on YouTube in time to ring out 2020 with a blast of punk rock.

The video, seen above, was posted Elfers’ YouTube channel early Thursday.

Elfers, who fronts Thirst Things First and is the drummer in The Killigans, was doing the final edit on the video Wednesday afternoon, completing another of his coronavirus “micro projects” that began in early December.

“The song kind of popped into my head in the shower,” he said. “During quarantine, I’ve been revisiting everything I’ve done over the last 20 years and looking at long and forgotten bands."

He recalled that Omaha had a band called The Sharks that in 2009 played a song called “Happy New Year's Eve.’”

That pop punk number is simple. In fact, one of Elfers’ old bands learned it in about 30 minutes, which made it perfect for the video.