Lincoln musician finds inspiration amid pandemic

Regardless of any quantifiable success, Floersch said he felt he needed to write this album now.

"At the end of the day, this EP is more for myself and my listeners," he said.

The inspiration came from the storybooks Floersch read as a child. He tried to tell stories with every piece of the music — even the instrumentation. For instance, he employs ukuleles and island rhythms for his up-beat beach bop "Robinson Crusoe" and measured, meditative guitar picking for his "Ballad of the Moon and the Earth."

"Each of the songs kind of has their own soundscape," he said.

But keeping creativity flowing during the pandemic can be a tall task, Floersch said.

"It's a challenge," he said, "especially because I can't play live shows."

Floersch began playing music as a child, when he picked up the banjo to learn a Mumford & Sons song. Frustrated by the intricate picking, Floersch began to express himself by writing his own music.