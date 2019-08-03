The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform its fifth concert of the 2019 Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
This concert, titled "The Good Ol' Days: Favorites from the Past," will be conducted by guest music director Tony Falcone and will feature soloist Louie Eckhardt on trumpet. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy an evening of music, family and friends.
All Lincoln Municipal Band concerts take place at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park and are free and open to the public.