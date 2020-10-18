'Lincoln Journal Star March' latest addition to tradition of newspaper marches

“I wanted to make it my best one and, truthfully, it is the best one,” he said. “That’s where I spent the best years of my life so I wanted it to be the best.

"I have a deep connection with Lincoln dating back to 1963. You can take the boy out of Nebraska. But you can’t take Nebraska out of the boy.”

That connection was recognized two years ago when Kaisershot was honored with an Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

“As a conductor and clinician, Kaisershot has become well traveled throughout the Midwest. Internationally recognized as a composer/arranger, especially of music for trumpet and brass,” Hixson-Lied wrote in announcing his award. “His music has achieved critical acclaim."

Kaisershot's music has been performed not only in the United States, but also in other countries, including Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Norway and Germany.

Marches have fallen out of fashion. The Nebraska band march, Kaisershot said, has never been performed in Nebraska, and marches are rarely heard at football games and parades.