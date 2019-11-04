Tuesday night, “The ABBA Show” will play the Rococo Theatre. So will the Lincoln High string quartet.
Violinists Madeline Walker and Jasmine Amaya and cellist Ariana Borlak, all seniors, and sophomore violist Sophia Rokke will perform during the show, joining the tribute rock band for three songs — “Honey Honey,” “If It Wasn’t for the Night” and “Slipping Through My Fingers.”
The quartet had a couple weeks to practice the three songs after the show’s producers approached LHS Orchestra Director Brett Noser looking for high school students who could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience.
“I don’t know that anything like this has happened before,” Noser said. “There are people who’ve sent me emails looking for a quartet for a wedding, things like that, and wondering if there are any students who do that. But it’s really not like the ABBA show.”
The quartet was then assembled from the Lincoln High Symphony. While it doesn’t regularly perform, the quartet members have often played together in various ensembles, they said.
They’re all experienced — “I’ve been playing violin since I was 6,“ Walker said. “That's 11 years now.”
And they’re performers in prestigious local ensembles, including the Lincoln Youth Symphony and the All-State Orchestra, and consistently receive superior ratings at solo and ensemble festivals, more than meeting the criteria of being able to hold their own musically and perform with a professional rock band.
Ages 16 and 17, the quartet members were born decades after the Swedish pop band's 1972-82 run. But, they said, they’re familiar with ABBA’s music, with both Borlak and Amaya calling themselves ABBA fans and citing “Voulez Vous” as their favorite ABBA song.
“My parents are kind of into ABBA,” Amaya said. “And it’s a go-to for karaoke as well, so I’ve got some background.”
Plus, they say, the arrangements they’ve been given for the pop songs aren’t as challenging as the symphonic material they’re used to playing.
“I would say it’s very doable,” Borlak said. “I think we’re all well beyond the level of the music, but it’s still fun to play.”
The quartet will rehearse with the show’s band and singers Tuesday afternoon. Then it’s time to get dressed for the show. While the tribute singers will wear costumes, the quartet won’t.
“We have to wear all black,” Rokke said. “It’s standard performance attire.”
The production will make a donation to the LHS music program in exchange for the students’ performance.
Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 and $50 and are available by phone at 402-476-4467 or at rococotheatre.com. Tickets also will be available at the theater, 140 N. 13th St.