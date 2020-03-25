Lincoln guitar teachers take six-string instruction online

Online lessons are nothing new for Boye, who writes and performs his music and is a U.S. National Parks Service Artist-in-Residence.

“When I was out on my summer trip playing the parks, I’d be gone for two months and didn’t want to drop the lessons entirely,” he said. “So we’d go on Skype and do something, but not as structured as this or as many.”

Boye, who teaches guitar at Doane University, said the move to online lessons was triggered by Doane's decision to finish out the school year online. He quickly followed suit with his private instructions.

Teaching guitar, or any other instrument online, isn’t perfect, largely because of technical limitations.

“The hardest thing is the audio part,” Boye said. “Skype cuts out sometimes, and I can’t talk at the same time the other person is talking. But the video part works well; you just have to get the angles right so both of us can see what the other is doing.”

Dingman agreed that audio constraints create the biggest challenge to online teaching.

“You can’t really jam together,” he said. “You just listen the whole time they’re playing and then comment and maybe show them something and go back and forth, rather than playing at the same time.”