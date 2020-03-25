Lincoln guitar teachers take six-string instruction online

For more than 30 years, Dave Boye had taught guitar lessons at music stores, in his home or studio.
Last week, the coronavirus pandemic changed that, but it didn’t end the lessons.
He’s now meeting most of his students online, spending half an hour watching and listening to them play their guitars through a computer or iPad’s microphone and camera through Skype or FaceTime.
“I’ve got an open bedroom that I was using for my personal practice space," Boye said. "So I created a lesson room in there with the computer. It’s going pretty well.”
That said, there are still about 10 of his 55 students continuing in-person lessons, which Boye said he can safely do in his O Street studio that has been rearranged to keep everyone 6 feet apart.
“Strangely, it’s the older people that want to keep doing that,” Boye said. “The younger people, especially the kids that are in school, are (online). They get the setup, and they’re comfortable with it.”
Harry Dingman, who teaches out of a studio he built behind his central Lincoln home, is in the process of switching to online lessons.
“Last week, 90% of the students turned up, and they played their hearts out,” Dingman said. “They’re not in school, and they have time to practice. It’s really fantastic.”
Online lessons are nothing new for Boye, who writes and performs his music and is a U.S. National Parks Service Artist-in-Residence.
“When I was out on my summer trip playing the parks, I’d be gone for two months and didn’t want to drop the lessons entirely,” he said. “So we’d go on Skype and do something, but not as structured as this or as many.”
Boye, who teaches guitar at Doane University, said the move to online lessons was triggered by Doane's decision to finish out the school year online. He quickly followed suit with his private instructions.
Teaching guitar, or any other instrument online, isn’t perfect, largely because of technical limitations.
“The hardest thing is the audio part,” Boye said. “Skype cuts out sometimes, and I can’t talk at the same time the other person is talking. But the video part works well; you just have to get the angles right so both of us can see what the other is doing.”
Dingman agreed that audio constraints create the biggest challenge to online teaching.
“You can’t really jam together,” he said. “You just listen the whole time they’re playing and then comment and maybe show them something and go back and forth, rather than playing at the same time.”
Dingman also works with six bands ranging from fourth graders to guys in their 60s who would come to the studio. Unfortunately, it's not possible to use Skype or FaceTime with groups of musicians.
He’s now investigating music collaboration apps that might work for band lessons and could also be used for bands at all levels to practice remotely.
Both men say there has been one unexpected benefit from the go-home-and-stay-home shutdown caused by the virus.
“I’m always asking my students to practice longer,” Boye said. “Now I’m saying, 'You’ve got the time. You’re not going to sports. You’re not taking the kids to soccer. You’re not going to school. Sit down, and practice your guitar a little longer.' It’s working.”
Dingman and Boye’s observation that students are practicing more is borne out by parents, who are telling the guitar teachers that by putting in the time, students are becoming better musicians.
Still, the change from in-person to online lessons takes a little getting used to.
“I like students coming in here and jamming,” Dingman said. “But there’s something kind of cool about sitting in a room by yourself and teaching a lesson, and the student could be across the country.”
And Boye said both he and some of his students like the online lessons well enough that some are likely to continue after the restrictions are lifted.
“I don’t know why I didn’t think of this before,” Boye said. “After this is all over, I might even start advertising for this as one of the options.”
