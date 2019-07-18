Welcome to 2019, where it's possible for a garage band to never have to leave the garage -- and still be heard by the masses.
It would be far too simple to say that this was what Vince Ruhl had in mind when he, Charley Morris and Chris Steffen began conceptualizing a local music project that combined livestreaming with a handful of internet platforms.
Originally, the Basement Creators Network was supposed to be a way for the three of them to play music from the comforts of their own space.
"We thought of starting an online band -- that was the idea," said Ruhl, a local drummer whose basement most often serves as the weekly venue. "The goal was to get together every Wednesday night, and we’re going to write a song, record it and put it out. That was our vision."
It was a sound idea. After all, content is king on the internet. The more stuff you have out there, the more likely you are to be seen. One video track a week would eventually grow to a mountain of music.
"We thought it would be a way to build some traction," Ruhl said.
That plan changed when they decided to take the concept to other bands -- each Wednesday night. Local bands would be offered the opportunity to play a set, which would be livestreamed on YouTube and archived with video and high-definition sound.
In addition, those tuning in could interact with the band via chat, and they could give a small donation that would cause emojis to fill the monitor.
Don't get the wrong idea. The donation is shared equally with the band.
This is far from a get-rich-quick endeavor. If anything, Ruhl, Morris and Steffen are performing an act of altruism -- a payback to a Lincoln music scene that has embraced them over the years.
"We’ve been in the music industry for a long time and we’re used to not making money," said Steffen, whose house in northwest Lincoln serves as ground zero for production of these basement creations. "Bands have been around for a long time without getting paid. We can do this for a while."
Patience is a prerequisite for this endeavor, which six months in, remains in its infancy, still in need of plenty of nurturing. But while the financial security blanket has yet to provide warmth, Basement Creators Network has begun to show signs of maturation.
They've made baby steps -- but steps nonetheless. This week, the livestream featured Andrea von Kampen, who was featured in Ground Zero earlier this year as an up-and-coming singer and songwriter.
Basement Creators Network also has signed a contract with Lincoln Calling to livestream the annual fall music festival from two venues.
The basement is booked each Wednesday through the end of the year, and Ruhl is excited about The Fey agreeing to do a livestream set later this fall.
"I’d say we’ve made good progress in six months," Steffen said. "And this is so much fun. When we started this, we said, ‘We don’t care if we get paid.’ It would be nice, but it’s more important to have a good time."
Basement Creators Network is beginning to gain some traction in the music community. Ruhl and Morris scour the clubs and seek out bands who would be good for their Wednesday night broadcasts.
"I’ve yet to reach out to a band that said, ‘We’re not interested,’" Ruhl said. "I think the bands know it’s a win-win. ... I think the bands see a lot of value in what we’re doing."
That first livestream in February featuring Will McGuire and his guitar generated 10 or so logins.
"I think most of the people online were friends," Morris said.
The high-water mark for the weekly broadcast has grown to 75 logins, but that doesn't begin to explain the reach.
For example, during a recent livestream, a donation came in from Bodega's Alley, which aired it in its downtown Lincoln bar.
"You’re not necessarily looking at the numbers of people watching because you just don't know how many people are watching," Ruhl said. "You’re more looking at the watch time. We’re hitting watch times of 30-40 minutes, and YouTube's algorithms really love that. They want to know the shows on their platform are causing people to tune in for long periods of time."
As of last week, the Basement Creators Network was hovering around 300 YouTube subscribers. The number grows gradually each week. YouTube marketing and technology perks will kick in if it gets to 1,000.
"That's kind of the goal right now," Morris said.
If the Basement Creators Network can get there, there's a real chance of it growing exponentially, Ruhl said.
"I think it can grow to something that is sustainable for all of us, or at least pays for the time involved," he said. "But until we grow to that point, the platform will continue to grow, which is helping the bands that we have on.
"We want to help Lincoln's music scene."