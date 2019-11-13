Lincoln will get its chance to say goodbye to Elton John when the legendary entertainer brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena June 9.
John played Omaha’s CHI Health Center in February, about six months after he began what was announced as a three-year final tour.
At that 2 hours, 45 minute show, John and his five-piece band hit the high points of a 50-year career, some of them hits, others revelatory deep tracks.
That show wasn’t all that different in its song list than John’s 2013 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert that drew a then-record 14,500 people to the building that opened four months earlier. The Omaha concert, however, had a far difference resonance as fans saw John perform for likely the last time.
John has talked about doing short residencies in Las Vegas. But the 72-year-old is ending his touring career to spend more time with his family — husband David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah.
John is also likely to continue to record. The last of his 33 studio albums “Wonderful Crazy Night” was released in February 2016.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John is one of the most successful solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits and the record for most consecutive years with a top 40 hit -- from 1970 to 1992. He’s sold more than 250 million records, and his “Candle in the Wind ‘97” is the biggest selling single of all time.
This year he’s been the subject of the unconventional, no-holds-barred bio-pic “Rocketman,” which he endorsed. He told the story of his youth as Reginald Dwight, his stardom, addiction and getting clean in the best-selling autobiography “Me.”
The June concert will by John’s fourth Lincoln performance. In addition to the 2013 PBA show, he played the Bob Devaney Sports Center in 1980 and 1984.
The Lincoln show is part of the fifth leg of the farewell tour, which is now booked through next year with a three-show run set for London’s The O2 on Dec. 14, 16 and 17, 2020. The tour will continue in 2021 and will include 300 shows by its conclusion, according to John’s website.
Tickets for John’s Lincoln concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Nov. 25. An American Express pre-sale for the show will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.