Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music to present Imani Winds

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present Imani Winds (imaniwinds.com) in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q Streets.

Imani Winds is known for connecting with its audience and connecting the audience with its music, composers and artistry. Its program, entitled “The Beauty of Strife,” will include selections as varied as the South African national anthem and works by Ravel, Shostakovich, Derek Bermel, Paquito D’Rivera and traditional spirituals.

A pre-concert lecture by University of Nebraska-Lincoln flute professor John Bailey will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for students, and are available in advance from the Lied Center ticket office, 402-472-4747, liedcenter.org/events or at the door. A reception will be held immediately after the concert. For more information, see lfcm.us.

