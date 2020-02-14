Lincoln Exposed: 15 years of celebrating local bands in a music city

Crammed onto the small Bodega’s Alley stage, the six members of The Killigans cut loose with a blast of folk-punk Thursday night, kicking off an, as always, propulsive set at Lincoln Exposed, the annual downtown music festival that celebrates Lincoln bands and only Lincoln bands.
“We played the first Lincoln Exposed about 25 years ago,” guitarist Chris Nebesniak joked after that first song. “Anybody out there at that first Lincoln Exposed?”
A few cheers rang through the crowded club, but not many. After all, the first Lincoln Exposed, after all, was just 23 bands playing to a few hundred people inside the Zoo Bar over the course of a week 15 years ago.
Now, it’s a four-night event that will feature 115 bands — give or take a few cancellations — drawing hundreds each night to four or five venues.
“I’m really impressed by how this festival has grown,” Killigans singer Brad Hoffman said before the band took the stage. “The number of bands — you’ve got to wonder how many other towns have this many bands. I’ve been playing some solo shows, and I’ll go to, like, Grand Island and they’ll have one or two bands.
“More than that, it’s the talent. Looking back, nothing against any of the bands that played before, it just keeps getting better. Look at this lineup tonight, just between here and Duffy’s (Tavern).”
On the stage at those clubs Thursday were a handful of Lincoln’s best bands — the tightly-fused Midwest punk rockers Domestica; the world-traveling troubadour Orion Walsh and his put-together-for-festivals Restless Hearts, The Killigans and the mesmerizing Universe Contest.
That observation and the notion that she remains Lincoln’s best punk-rock singer led Domestica’s Heidi Ore to make an observation — “You’re only as good as your drummer,” prompting a listing of some of those pounding away at the back of the stages: Domestica’s Pawl Tisdalle, who plays with the energy and abandon of a 19-year-old; Mikey Elfers, who pushes The Killigans at high speed; and his brother Jordy, the anchor of Universe Contest.
The Elfers brothers are prime examples of another Lincoln music phenomenon — musicians playing in multiple bands. They were both set for the Duffy’s stage Friday, where they make up two-sevenths of another of the city’s best and most entertaining outfits, Thirst Things First.
The festival is about more than showcasing Lincoln’s best bands, usually veterans. There are just as many, if not more, newcomers and those a few years on the scene that get 40 minutes to show their stuff.
Thursday, for example, I caught folk rockers All Knowing McGill, quick-pop jam band Swaul Pope and the Anti Alliteration Association, metal band Cobras and the debut performance — to use Universe Contest’s Tim Carr’s introduction — of “your favorite meal at Amigos,” Cheesy Burrito.
That came following Wednesday, which included sets by thrashers Fascinus Rex, garage rockers The Credentials, metallic thrashy punkers Drug Salad and pop-soul singer-songwriter Cole Michael Shoemaker and his band.
Bringing together new and old and multiple styles of bands — and giving each of the band members wristbands that allow them into all four nights — turns the festival into an annual gathering of the Lincoln music community.
“Lincoln Exposed is more than the sum of its parts,” said organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke, while he was manning the Duffy’s door Thursday. “It’s got a different feel and energy than a normal show. You’ve got so many people from different genres that are checking out bands they would never check out any other time. ... Seeing all the people in the music community coming out is really cohesive for the music scene.”
That sense of community extends to the audience — as state Sen. Anna Wishart observed while she was watching bands at Bodega’s and Duffy’s and looking for recommendations for Friday shows — and onto the stages.
“I don’t know how many years we’ve played this, but it’s different than playing a show,” Red Cities singer and guitarist Byron Anway said from the 1867 Bar stage Thursday. “It feels good to participate, to be a part of all of this, of the scene.”
There also a literal sense of place that pervades Lincoln Exposed — via more songs about cities than will ever be heard over a week.
“No offense on this first song; it’s called 'Football Town,'” said Walsh, opening his set with a bouncy rocker with a key lyric — “I’ve got to break out of this football town./It’s driving me crazy.”
An hour later, The Killigans tore through a couple songs about Grand Island and wrapped up their show with a burner set in the Capital City.
“It’s about half,” Hoffman said. “Those songs, a lot of them that I write, are Nebraska-specific, not just Lincoln. But there are some, like ‘Liquor Store’ that are Lincoln.”
For its first two nights, Lincoln Exposed also lived up to its reputation of being held on the coldest week of the winter.
“This event is always frigging cold, so I dressed for it,” said a sweater-clad Everest Sturdevant of The Credentials on Wednesday at the Zoo Bar. “Now I’m dying up here, just as I predicted.”
Things didn’t improve much Thursday, with the mercury hovering around 8 degrees throughout the night, prompting some of the members of Red Cities to wear stocking caps and scarves as they played at 1867 Bar.
“Welcome to Finland,” Anway quipped. “Thank goodness for down jackets.”
Temperatures moderated Friday and are forecast to be even warmer Saturday — which should mean more people in the clubs for more bands at the festival that proves, if nothing else, that Lincoln really is a music city.
