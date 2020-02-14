Lincoln Exposed: 15 years of celebrating local bands in a music city

Crammed onto the small Bodega’s Alley stage, the six members of The Killigans cut loose with a blast of folk-punk Thursday night, kicking off an, as always, propulsive set at Lincoln Exposed, the annual downtown music festival that celebrates Lincoln bands and only Lincoln bands.

“We played the first Lincoln Exposed about 25 years ago,” guitarist Chris Nebesniak joked after that first song. “Anybody out there at that first Lincoln Exposed?”

A few cheers rang through the crowded club, but not many. After all, the first Lincoln Exposed, after all, was just 23 bands playing to a few hundred people inside the Zoo Bar over the course of a week 15 years ago.

Now, it’s a four-night event that will feature 115 bands — give or take a few cancellations — drawing hundreds each night to four or five venues.

“I’m really impressed by how this festival has grown,” Killigans singer Brad Hoffman said before the band took the stage. “The number of bands — you’ve got to wonder how many other towns have this many bands. I’ve been playing some solo shows, and I’ll go to, like, Grand Island and they’ll have one or two bands.