Lincoln Exposed to return to 'normal' with 93 bands in February

Disrupted twice by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Exposed is getting back to normal this year, bringing 93 bands to five downtown venues in its usual month of February.

The festival that’s made up entirely of Lincoln bands will take place from Feb. 9-11 at the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley, Bourbon Theatre and 1867.

“COVID’s still around, but it’s not as big of a concern at this point, so we finally get back to February,” said organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke.

In the last two years, officials opted to delay Lincoln Exposed to the spring or summer.

Lincoln Exposed is the brainchild of Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who came up with the festival to help venues in the slowest time of the year.

In it’s last “normal” incarnation, Lincoln Exposed featured 115 bands in February 2020, a couple weeks before COVID hit. In 2021, about 50 bands played during a quickly assembled version of he festival in May. Last year, the total was 80 bands.

This year’s 93-band lineup is “getting us back to where we want to be,” Hunke said.

That lineup, released Friday, reflects the mix of bands that had become the Lincoln Exposed standard after it expanded to five venues in 2017.

“I’d say we have probably eight or nine new bands that have played one or two shows. We always like having bands do debut performances for the masses," Hunke said. “The rest is the bands we know and love or are new iterations of bands we know and love.”

Getting the new bands is key for organizer Otto Meza.

“What I like to do is try to reach out to the younger bands that haven’t been to Lincoln Exposed yet,” Meza said. “It’s great to have the older bands out there. But getting the younger bands out and getting them exposure to an older crowd and to a lot of people who wouldn’t normally see them is what I like to do. It’s really good for them and for the festival.”

Among those newer bands, Meza recommends festival goers catch Oddits, which he has booked at the Zoo Bar, and punk popsters Blondo.

Hunke was reluctant to label any band as “must see.”

“I think anyone who attends the festival should try to catch everybody,” he said.

There are several highlights for longtime followers of the Lincoln music scene.

The JV Allstars will play Lincoln Exposed for the first time since Meza has been organizing it. In addition, Dirty Diamonds, a rapper and DJ who reunited last year, will perform.

Also, Head of Femur, who reunited last year, is back, as are The Mezcal Brothers, who’ve played most of the Lincoln Exposed festivals.

Chasing Supernovas is a new band that includes former members of Dear Freida.

Unlike most similar festivals, nightly shows don’t feature lineups of bands that play the same style of music or return regulars to their usual venues.

“We try to place bands together that don’t usually play together at venues they don’t usually play," said Kelsey Sanders, owner of 1867 Bar owner and a festival organizer. “At our bar, we normally do a lot of rap and metal. This festival we get jam bands, blues bands, bands that would usually play at the Zoo Bar. So people can go to different places than they usually go to and experience what we all have to offer.”

Sanders said Lincoln Exposed works as Watters intended when he started the festival with 23 bands playing the Zoo over a week in February 2006.

“Every year, it fills the place with patrons and bands,” she said. “It’s a great festival that helps us keep going when it’s so cold out and slow.”

Lincoln Exposed festival passes are $25 and are now available at the Zoo Bar, Bourbon Theatre ticket office and at bourbontheatre.com

Lincoln Exposed Lineup When: Feb. 9-11 Where: Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1416 O St.; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St. Tickets: $25 festival pass available at the Zoo Bar, Bourbon Theatre and at bourbontheatre.com ZOO BAR Feb. 9 -- 7 p.m., Hangin’ Cowboys; 8 p.m., After Arizona; 9 p.m., Ya Boi KT; 10 p.m., A Couple of Hanyaks; 11 p.m., Orion Walsh & the Ramblin’ Hearts. Feb. 10 -- 5 p.m., Gabe Nelson with Pants; 7 p.m., The Obscurant; 8 p.m., The Fatal E’s; 9 p.m., F.A.C.E.; 10 p.m., Pink City; 11 p.m., Verse and the Vices; Midnight, Mad Dog and the 20/20s; 1 a.m., Peachie. Feb. 11 -- 7 p.m., Perfect Form; 8 p.m., Crack Mountain; 9 p.m., Phantom; 10 p.m., JV Allstars; 11 p.m., Mobius; Midnight, Blondo. DUFFY'S TAVERN Feb. 9 -- 6:40 p.m., Guilt Vacation; 7:40 p.m., The Other Side of Now; 8:40 p.m., Dead Man’s Run; 9:40 p.m., Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks; 10:40 p.m., Head of Femur; 11:40 p.m., The Allendales. Feb. 10 -- 6:40 p.m., Cuddlebone; 7:40 p.m., Dudes Gone Rude; 8:40 p.m., Dirty Talker; 9:40 p.m., Griffoctopus; 10:40 p.m., High Ruler. Feb. 11 -- 6:40 p.m., Ghostlike; 7:40 p.m., Top-Notch Defective; 8:40 p.m., Black Orphanim; 9:40 p.m., Distress and Damsels; 10:40 p.m., Dirty Diamonds; 11:40 p.m., Sweats. BOURBON THEATRE Feb. 9 -- 7:20 p.m., Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings; 8:20 p.m., FAHR; 9:20 p.m., Pure Brown; 10:20 p.m., Ro Hempel Band; 11:20 p.m., MRMC$. Feb. 10 -- 6:20 p.m., Prairie Psycho; 7:20 p.m., Sputnik Kaputnik; 8:20 p.m., Thirst Things First; 10:20 p.m., The Mezcal Brothers; 11:20 p.m., Dip Tet. BODEGA'S ALLEY Feb. 9 -- 7 p.m., Hosting Monsters; 8 p.m., All Knowing McGill; 9 p.m., The Zooeys; 10 p.m., Fall Break; 11 p.m., Gollie G; Midnight, Vera Devorah. Feb. 10 -- 7 p.m., ImAsh; 9 p.m., Swaul Pope, 10 p.m., A Ferocious Jungle Cat; 11 p.m., Powerful Science; Midnight, Universe Contest. Feb. 11 -- 7 p.m., Oddits; 10 p.m., Steady Wells & the Night Walks; 11 p.m., Bull Face; Midnight, Saving Fiona. 1867 BAR Feb. 9 -- 8:40 p.m., Comfy; 9:40 p.m., Domestica; 10:40 p.m., Sitra Achra; 11:40 p.m., In the Pocket feat. Nebraska Jr. Feb. 10 -- 7:40 p.m., Mothawk; 8:40 p.m., Cobras; 9:40 p.m., The Credentials; 10:40 p.m., Chasing Supernovas; 11:40 p.m., The Midland Band; 12:40 a.m., Fascinus Rex. Feb. 11 -- 7:40 p.m., Sapien Sounds; 8:40 p.m., LaPerm; 9:40 p.m., The Killigans; 10:40 p.m., Neon Zoo; 11:40 p.m., Root Marm Chicken Farm Band; 12:40 a.m., Drug Salad.

