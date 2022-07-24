Lincoln Exposed to again bring February to July to downtown venues next week

It will again be February in July next week when Lincoln Exposed returns to five downtown venues next week.

It’s the second straight year that, thanks to COVID-19, the annual February showcase for Lincoln bands and solo artists had to be moved from what always felt like the coldest weekend of the winter to one of the hottest weekends in a sweltering summer.

The 2022 version of the festival will have about 80 bands, an increase of about 20 from the 2021 festival but fewer than the 100-plus that had been part of the pre-pandemic February fests.

Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked a February week with 23 Lincoln bands in an attempt to pump up business during the slowest time of the year.

Over the next 15 years, Lincoln Exposed grew to include the five central downtown music venues and the number of bands and solo artists grew to a peak of 115 in 2020, with the event coming a month before the coronavirus shutdown.

This year, the festival will again mix well-established Lincoln bands – like The Killigans, Domestica, Thirst Things First and Freakabout, with newcomers on the original mix scene in genres that range from rock to hip-hop and country.

Lincoln Exposed, which will run Thursday and July 29-30, will take place at Zoo Bar, 316 N. 14th St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.; 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.

Festival passes, $25, and single day tickets – $10 for Thursday and $12 each for July 29 and 30 - are available at bourbontheatre.com, the Bourbon Theatre box office and at the Zoo Bar.

The Lincoln Exposed 2022 schedule is:

Thursday

Zoo Bar 21+

7 p.m. – Wick O’ Rye

8 p.m. – Dip Tat

9 p.m. – Fascinus Rex

10 p.m. – Motel Citizens’

Midnight – A Ferocious Jungle Cat

Duffy’s Tavern 21+

6:40 p.m. – Stira Achar

7:40 p.m. – A Painting of Water

8:40 p.m. – Extra Fresh

9:40 p.m. – Top-Notch Defective

10:40 p.m. – Ghost Town Radio

11: 40 p.m. – After Arizona

Bourbon Theatre – All Ages

7 20 p.m. – Distressed Damsels

8:20 p.m. – Perfect Form

9:20 p.m. – Head of Femur

10:20 p.m. – Hardly

11:20 p.m. – Ghostlike

Bodega’s Alley – 21+

7 p.m. – Eric Maly and the Obscurants

8 p.m. – Leaves Brown

9 p.m. – M Shah

10 p.m. – The Dancing Dead

11 p.m. – Pink City

Midnight – Rottle Bocket

1867 Bar - 21+

7:40 p.m. – Estrogen Projection

8:40 p.m. – Cheesy Bandito

9:40 p.m. – Grand Theft Railroad

10:40 p.m. – Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships

11:40 p.m. – The Killigans

July 29

Zoo Bar - 21+

5 p.m. – Scallywags

6 p.m. – Steady Wells

7 pm. – Sputnik Kaputnik

8 p.m. – Ivory Daze

9 p.m. – Powerful Science

10 p.m. – Laughing Falcon

11 p.m. – Ro Hempel Band

Midnight – Unmanned

Duffy’s Tavern - 21+

6:40 p.m. – Cornerstone Dub

7:40 p.m. – The Said Mantics

8:40 p.m. – The Other Side of Now

9:40 p.m. – Mother Girth

10:40 p.m. – Bolzen Beer Band

11:40 p.m. – MRMC$

Bourbon Theatre – All Ages

7:20 p.m. – The Magnetic Souls

8:20 p.m. – Peachie

9:20 p.m. – The Hangin’ Cowboys

10:20 p.m. – Thirst Things First

11:20 p.m. – The Allendales

Bodega’s Alley – 21+

7 p.m. – The Whiskey Drinkers Union

8 p.m. – Black Orpheum

9 p.m. – HIgh Ruler

10 p.m. – The Zooeys

11 p.m. – Ya Boi KT

Midnight – King Thumper

1867 Bar - 21+

7:40 p.m. – Midnight Devils

8:40 p.m. – Crack Mountain

9:40 p.m. – Bull Face

10:40 p.m. – FAHR

11:40 p.m.. – Head Change

12:40 p.m. – Dead Man’s Run

July 30

Zoo Bar 21+

6 p.m. – 23rd Vibration

7 p.m. – Guilt Vacation

8 p.m. – Rainey Street

9 p.m. – Domestica

10 p.m. – Cuddlebone

11 p.m. – Phantom

Midnight – Big World

Duffy’s Tavern - 21+

6:40 p.m. – Hosting Monsters

7:40 p.m. – The Credentials

8:40 p.m. – Dirty Talker

9:40 p.m. – Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers

10:40 p.m. – Sweats

11:40 p.m. – Universe Contest

Bourbon Theatre – All Ages

7:20 p.m. – Pest Control

8:20 p.m. – Neon Zoo

9:20 p.m. – The Hanyaks

10:20 p.m. – blet

11:20 p.m. – Better Friend

Bodega’s Alley – 21+

7 p.m. – Verse & the Vices

8 p.m. – The Fatal E’s

9 p.m. – Swaul Pope

10 p.m. – Rugger Holmes Quartet

11 p.m. – Night Push

Midnight – Freakabout

1867 Bar

7:40 p.m. – tonlode

8:40 p.m. – All Knowing McGill

9:40 p.m. – Pure Brown

10:40 p.m. – The Midland Band

11:40 p.m. – Goosehound