Lincoln Exposed to again bring February to July to downtown venues next week

It will again be February in July next week when Lincoln Exposed returns to five downtown venues next week.
It’s the second straight year that, thanks to COVID-19, the annual February showcase for Lincoln bands and solo artists had to be moved from what always felt like the coldest weekend of the winter to one of the hottest weekends in a sweltering summer.
The 2022 version of the festival will have about 80 bands, an increase of about 20 from the 2021 festival but fewer than the 100-plus that had been part of the pre-pandemic February fests.
Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked a February week with 23 Lincoln bands in an attempt to pump up business during the slowest time of the year.
Over the next 15 years, Lincoln Exposed grew to include the five central downtown music venues and the number of bands and solo artists grew to a peak of 115 in 2020, with the event coming a month before the coronavirus shutdown.
This year, the festival will again mix well-established Lincoln bands – like The Killigans, Domestica, Thirst Things First and Freakabout, with newcomers on the original mix scene in genres that range from rock to hip-hop and country.
Lincoln Exposed, which will run Thursday and July 29-30, will take place at Zoo Bar, 316 N. 14th St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.; 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.
Festival passes, $25, and single day tickets – $10 for Thursday and $12 each for July 29 and 30 - are available at bourbontheatre.com, the Bourbon Theatre box office and at the Zoo Bar.
The Lincoln Exposed 2022 schedule is:
Thursday
Zoo Bar 21+
7 p.m. – Wick O’ Rye
8 p.m. – Dip Tat
9 p.m. – Fascinus Rex
10 p.m. – Motel Citizens’
Midnight – A Ferocious Jungle Cat
Duffy’s Tavern 21+
6:40 p.m. – Stira Achar
7:40 p.m. – A Painting of Water
8:40 p.m. – Extra Fresh
9:40 p.m. – Top-Notch Defective
10:40 p.m. – Ghost Town Radio
11: 40 p.m. – After Arizona
Bourbon Theatre – All Ages
7 20 p.m. – Distressed Damsels
8:20 p.m. – Perfect Form
9:20 p.m. – Head of Femur
10:20 p.m. – Hardly
11:20 p.m. – Ghostlike
Bodega’s Alley – 21+
7 p.m. – Eric Maly and the Obscurants
8 p.m. – Leaves Brown
9 p.m. – M Shah
10 p.m. – The Dancing Dead
11 p.m. – Pink City
Midnight – Rottle Bocket
1867 Bar - 21+
7:40 p.m. – Estrogen Projection
8:40 p.m. – Cheesy Bandito
9:40 p.m. – Grand Theft Railroad
10:40 p.m. – Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships
11:40 p.m. – The Killigans
July 29
Zoo Bar - 21+
5 p.m. – Scallywags
6 p.m. – Steady Wells
7 pm. – Sputnik Kaputnik
8 p.m. – Ivory Daze
9 p.m. – Powerful Science
10 p.m. – Laughing Falcon
11 p.m. – Ro Hempel Band
Midnight – Unmanned
Duffy’s Tavern - 21+
6:40 p.m. – Cornerstone Dub
7:40 p.m. – The Said Mantics
8:40 p.m. – The Other Side of Now
9:40 p.m. – Mother Girth
10:40 p.m. – Bolzen Beer Band
11:40 p.m. – MRMC$
Bourbon Theatre – All Ages
7:20 p.m. – The Magnetic Souls
8:20 p.m. – Peachie
9:20 p.m. – The Hangin’ Cowboys
10:20 p.m. – Thirst Things First
11:20 p.m. – The Allendales
Bodega’s Alley – 21+
7 p.m. – The Whiskey Drinkers Union
8 p.m. – Black Orpheum
9 p.m. – HIgh Ruler
10 p.m. – The Zooeys
11 p.m. – Ya Boi KT
Midnight – King Thumper
1867 Bar - 21+
7:40 p.m. – Midnight Devils
8:40 p.m. – Crack Mountain
9:40 p.m. – Bull Face
10:40 p.m. – FAHR
11:40 p.m.. – Head Change
12:40 p.m. – Dead Man’s Run
July 30
Zoo Bar 21+
6 p.m. – 23rd Vibration
7 p.m. – Guilt Vacation
8 p.m. – Rainey Street
9 p.m. – Domestica
10 p.m. – Cuddlebone
11 p.m. – Phantom
Midnight – Big World
Duffy’s Tavern - 21+
6:40 p.m. – Hosting Monsters
7:40 p.m. – The Credentials
8:40 p.m. – Dirty Talker
9:40 p.m. – Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers
10:40 p.m. – Sweats
11:40 p.m. – Universe Contest
Bourbon Theatre – All Ages
7:20 p.m. – Pest Control
8:20 p.m. – Neon Zoo
9:20 p.m. – The Hanyaks
10:20 p.m. – blet
11:20 p.m. – Better Friend
Bodega’s Alley – 21+
7 p.m. – Verse & the Vices
8 p.m. – The Fatal E’s
9 p.m. – Swaul Pope
10 p.m. – Rugger Holmes Quartet
11 p.m. – Night Push
Midnight – Freakabout
1867 Bar
7:40 p.m. – tonlode
8:40 p.m. – All Knowing McGill
9:40 p.m. – Pure Brown
10:40 p.m. – The Midland Band
11:40 p.m. – Goosehound
