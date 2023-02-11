“Mak show” was the cry that greeted The Beatles when they played the Indra Club in Hamburg, Germany in 1960 as the audience, egged on by the club’s promoter and band’s manager urged the boys from Liverpool to make a show.

That’s precisely what Thirst Things First and, a couple hours later, The Mezcal Brothers did at the Bourbon Theatre Friday, exhibiting understanding garnered over years in the biz that they’re entertainers, and that “mak show’is what takes a musical performance over the top.

Thirst Things First makes its show wearing track suit and sunglasses, working under the orders and introduction of video projection Lord Boot, urging the audience to “Drink Oil” – it’s part of the Lord Boot schtick – and cranking up a wall of guitars to create pop punk that draws on ‘70s punk.

The Mezcal Brothers started did it with supercharged rockabilly – the original punk rock (as their smoking cover medley Carl Perkins’ “Boppin’ the Blues” and Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” – a cool ‘50s inspired look and the gymnastics of Charlie Johnson, who played his doghouse bass on its head and like a guitar, climbed on top of it a couple times, then turned on flashing lights on the closer “Let’s Go Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

A good time, it appeared, was had by all at both shows, with those in front of the sunken stage dancing and jumping about – the sign that a performance has connected, that a band has proven that it can “mak show.”

That pair of shows came on a night on which Lincoln Exposed showcased some of the best and most popular bands on the local scene. And they drew well – with, to pick a couple examples, A Ferocious Jungle Cat packing Bodega’s Alley and The Credentials filling up most of 1867 Bar, an impressive show of Nirvana-influenced rock injected with a shot of 60s garage.

The festival, which continues Saturday, has, for its first two nights, run smoothly and on time – the staggered band schedule and the close proximity of the five venues making it possible for me to see three complete sets and at least 20 minutes of three more after 9 p.m. Thursday and five more full sets Friday along with pieces of three others from 7:30 to past Midnight.

