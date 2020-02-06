Lincoln Exposed 2020: Schedule, venues and more

Venues
Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.
Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.
Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.
1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.
Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.
Tickets
Festival Pass -- $25
Day Passes
Wednesday & Thursday - $8 per day
Feb. 14-15 - $10 per day
Advance Tickets available at ticketweb.com and at venues.
Schedule:
Wednesday
Zoo Bar
7 p.m. -- Powerful Science
8 p.m. -- The Credentials
9 p.m.-- Shit Flowers
10 p.m. -- Sapien Sounds
11 p.m. -- Mental Disturbance
Bourbon Theatre
6:40 p.m. --- Turquoise
7:40 p.m. --- Fascinus Rex
8:40 p.m. -- After Arizona
9:40 p.m. -- The Other Side of Now
10:40 p.m. --- Gnawstic
11:40 p.m. --- Mike Semrad & the River Hawks
Bourbon Theatre
6:20 p.m. -- Mannix
9:20 p.m. -- Kneebreaker
10:20 p.m. -- Ghostlike
11:20 p.m. -- Griffoctopuss
Bodega’s Alley
7 p.m. -- Dead Man's Run
8 p.m.-- Tim Budig Band
9 p.m -- The House Band
10 p.m. -- Drug Salad
11 p.m. -- Leaves Brown
Midnight -- High Ruler
1867 Bar
7:40 p.m. -- Total Weave
8:40 p.m. -- The Fatal E's
9:40-p.m. -- Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band
10:40 p.m.-- Cole Michael Shoemaker
11:40 p.m. -- Haggard Mess
Thursday
Zoo Bar
6 p.m. -- Frailin Hearts
7 p.m. -- The Inbetweens
8 p.m. -- Farewell Transmission
9 p.m. -- Deadbeat
10 p.m. -- Night Push
11 p.m. -- Featherfoot Charlie
Midnight -- Mad Dog and the 20/20s
Duffy’s Tavern
6:40 p.m. -- All Knowing McGill
7:40 p.m. -- Miss Taken
8:40 p.m. -- Sons of Thursday
9:40 p.m. -- Hammersaw
10:40 p.m. -- Cobras
11:40 p.m. -- Universe Contest
12:40 a.m. -- Cheesy Bandito
Bodega’s Alley
7 p.m. -- Steady Wells
8 p.m. -- Gamma Goat
9 p.m. -- Domestica
10 p.m. -- Orion Walsh & The Ramblin' Hearts
11 p.m. -- Killigans
Midnight -- Within Wilds
1867 Bar
6:40 p.m. -- Sputnik Kaputnik
7:40 p.m. -- Red Cities
8:40 p.m. -- Swaul Pope and the Anti Alliteration Association
9:40 p.m. -- Swim Partner (FKA House Vacations)
10:40 p.m. -- Ghost Town Radio
11:40 p.m. -- Blowing Chunks
12:40 a.m. -- The Hanyaks
Feb. 14
Zoo Bar
KZUM'S 42nd Birthday Party
5 p.m. -- Shithook
6 p.m. -- Jack Hotel
7 p.m. -- Tupelo Springfield
8 p.m. -- Eddy Mink
9 p.m. -- Moore Brothers Band
10 p.m. -- 23rd Vibration
11 p.m. -- The Said Mantics
12 p.m. -- Pure Brown
1 a.m. -- MrMc$
Duffy’s Tavern
6:40 p.m. -- The Zooeys
7:40 p.m. -- Body Garden
8:40 p.m. -- Charlie Burton and Or What
9:40 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/Pants
10:40 p.m. -- Thirst Things First
11:40 p.m. -- Alter Kings
12:40 a.m. -- Extra Fresh
Bodega’s Alley
7 p.m. -- Top-Notch Defective
8 p.m. -- Vintage Youth
9 p.m. -- Laughing Falcon
10 p.m. -- Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night
11 p.m. -- Could Be Cursed
Midnight -- FREAKABOUT
1 a.m. -- möbius
1867 Bar
6:40 p.m. -- Nissa & THE SNOW FLEAS
7:40 p.m. -- Slow, Pioneers
8:40 p.m. -- Bolzen Beer Band
9:40 p.m -- Her Flyaway Manner
10:40 p.m. -- Hangin' Cowboys
11:40 p.m. -- Stonebelly
12:40 a.m. -- Cynge
Feb. 15
Zoo Bar
5 p.m. -- Swing Fever
6 p.m. -- Ryan Human & the Heartland
7 p.m. -- J. Lover (Jacoby Vann)
8 p.m. -- Dirty Talker
9 p.m. -- Perfect Form
10 p.m. -- Ro Hempel Band
11 p.m. -- Radiant Bones
Midnight -- Peachie
1 a.m. -- The Fey
Duffy’s Tavern
6:40 p.m. -- The Dancing Dead
7:40 p.m. -- blét
8:40 p.m. -- Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers
9:40 p.m. -- Hail Varsity
10:40 p.m. -- Verse & the Vices
11:40 p.m -- Emily Bass and the Near Miracle
12:40 a.m. -- Bogusman
Bodega’s Alley
7 p.m. -- The Whiskey Drinkers Union
8 p.m. -- Death Cow
9 p.m. -- Brazen Throats
10 p.m.- - Histrionic
11 p.m. -- Gripping
Midnight -- The Midland Band
1 a.m. -- Dudes Gone Rude
1867 Bar
6:40 p.m. -- Floating Opera
7:40 p.m. -- Wildwoods
8:40 p.m. -- Minor Movements
9:40 p.m. -- Sweats
10:40 p.m. -- Cornerstone Dub
11:40 p.m -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat
12:40 a.m. -- Manslaughterer
