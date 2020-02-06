You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Exposed 2020: Schedule, venues and more
Lincoln Exposed 2020: Schedule, venues and more

Venues

Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.

Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.

Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.

1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.

Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.

Tickets

Festival Pass -- $25

Day Passes

Wednesday & Thursday - $8 per day

Feb. 14-15 - $10 per day

Advance Tickets available at ticketweb.com and at venues.

Schedule:

Wednesday

Zoo Bar

7 p.m. -- Powerful Science

8 p.m. -- The Credentials

9 p.m.-- Shit Flowers

10 p.m. -- Sapien Sounds

11 p.m. -- Mental Disturbance

Bourbon Theatre

6:40 p.m. --- Turquoise

7:40 p.m. --- Fascinus Rex

8:40 p.m. -- After Arizona

9:40 p.m. -- The Other Side of Now

10:40 p.m. --- Gnawstic

11:40 p.m. --- Mike Semrad & the River Hawks

Bourbon Theatre

6:20 p.m. -- Mannix

9:20 p.m. -- Kneebreaker

10:20 p.m. -- Ghostlike

11:20 p.m. -- Griffoctopuss

Bodega’s Alley

7 p.m. -- Dead Man's Run

8 p.m.-- Tim Budig Band

9 p.m -- The House Band

10 p.m. -- Drug Salad

11 p.m. -- Leaves Brown

Midnight -- High Ruler

1867 Bar

7:40 p.m. -- Total Weave

8:40 p.m. -- The Fatal E's

9:40-p.m. -- Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band

10:40 p.m.-- Cole Michael Shoemaker

11:40 p.m. -- Haggard Mess

Thursday

Zoo Bar

6 p.m. -- Frailin Hearts

7 p.m. -- The Inbetweens

8 p.m. -- Farewell Transmission

9 p.m. -- Deadbeat

10 p.m. -- Night Push

11 p.m. -- Featherfoot Charlie

Midnight -- Mad Dog and the 20/20s

Duffy’s Tavern

6:40 p.m. -- All Knowing McGill

7:40 p.m. -- Miss Taken

8:40 p.m. -- Sons of Thursday

9:40 p.m. -- Hammersaw

10:40 p.m. -- Cobras

11:40 p.m. -- Universe Contest

12:40 a.m. -- Cheesy Bandito

Bodega’s Alley

7 p.m. -- Steady Wells

8 p.m. -- Gamma Goat

9 p.m. -- Domestica

10 p.m. -- Orion Walsh & The Ramblin' Hearts

11 p.m. -- Killigans

Midnight -- Within Wilds

1867 Bar

6:40 p.m. -- Sputnik Kaputnik

7:40 p.m. -- Red Cities

8:40 p.m. -- Swaul Pope and the Anti Alliteration Association

9:40 p.m. -- Swim Partner (FKA House Vacations)

10:40 p.m. -- Ghost Town Radio

11:40 p.m. -- Blowing Chunks

12:40 a.m. -- The Hanyaks

Feb. 14 

Zoo Bar

KZUM'S 42nd Birthday Party

5 p.m. -- Shithook

6 p.m. -- Jack Hotel

7 p.m. -- Tupelo Springfield

8 p.m. -- Eddy Mink

9 p.m. -- Moore Brothers Band

10 p.m. -- 23rd Vibration

11 p.m. -- The Said Mantics

12 p.m. -- Pure Brown

1 a.m. -- MrMc$

Duffy’s Tavern

6:40 p.m. -- The Zooeys

7:40 p.m. -- Body Garden

8:40 p.m. -- Charlie Burton and Or What

9:40 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/Pants

10:40 p.m. -- Thirst Things First

11:40 p.m. -- Alter Kings

12:40 a.m. -- Extra Fresh

Bodega’s Alley

7 p.m. -- Top-Notch Defective

8 p.m. -- Vintage Youth

9 p.m. -- Laughing Falcon

10 p.m. -- Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night

11 p.m. -- Could Be Cursed

Midnight -- FREAKABOUT

1 a.m. -- möbius

1867 Bar

6:40 p.m. -- Nissa & THE SNOW FLEAS

7:40 p.m. -- Slow, Pioneers

8:40 p.m. -- Bolzen Beer Band

9:40 p.m -- Her Flyaway Manner

10:40 p.m. -- Hangin' Cowboys

11:40 p.m. -- Stonebelly

12:40 a.m. -- Cynge

Feb. 15

Zoo Bar

5 p.m. -- Swing Fever

6 p.m. -- Ryan Human & the Heartland

7 p.m. -- J. Lover (Jacoby Vann)

8 p.m. -- Dirty Talker

9 p.m. -- Perfect Form

10 p.m. -- Ro Hempel Band

11 p.m. -- Radiant Bones

Midnight -- Peachie

1 a.m. -- The Fey

Duffy’s Tavern

6:40 p.m. -- The Dancing Dead

7:40 p.m. -- blét

8:40 p.m. -- Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers

9:40 p.m. -- Hail Varsity

10:40 p.m. -- Verse & the Vices

11:40 p.m -- Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

12:40 a.m. -- Bogusman

Bodega’s Alley

7 p.m. -- The Whiskey Drinkers Union

8 p.m. -- Death Cow

9 p.m. -- Brazen Throats

10 p.m.- - Histrionic

11 p.m. -- Gripping

Midnight -- The Midland Band

1 a.m. -- Dudes Gone Rude

1867 Bar

6:40 p.m. -- Floating Opera

7:40 p.m. -- Wildwoods

8:40 p.m. -- Minor Movements

9:40 p.m. -- Sweats

10:40 p.m. -- Cornerstone Dub

11:40 p.m -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat

12:40 a.m. -- Manslaughterer

