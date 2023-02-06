The 17th edition of Lincoln Exposed will bring dozens of local bands and hundreds of music fans downtown for shows at five venues.
The winter festival is the brainchild of Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters who started the event in February 2006, intending to pick up business during on the club's slowest times of the year. Lincoln Exposed has done just that.
When: Thursday through Feb. 11
Where: Downtown Music District - Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1416 O St; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; 1867 Bar
Tickets: $25 Festival Pass, Available at the Zoo Bar, 1867 Bar, Bourbon Theatre and at bourbontheatre.com
Kickoff Party: 6 p.m. Wednesday with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. Free admission with festival pass.
Schedule:
Zoo Bar
Feb. 9
6 p.m. - Estrogen Projection
7 p.m. - Hangin’ Cowboys
8 p.m. - After Arizona
9 p.m. - Ya Boi KT
10 p.m. - A Couple of Hanyaks
11 p.m. - Orion Walsh & the Ramblin’ Hearts
Feb. 10
5 p.m. - Gabe Nelson with Pants
6 p.m. - Wicked Bones
7 p.m. - The Obscurant
8 p.m. - The Fatal E’s
9 p.m. - F.A.C.E.
10 p.m. - Pink City
11 p.m. - Verse and the Vices
Midnight - Mad Dog and the 20/20s
1 a.m. - Peachie
Feb. 11
5 p.m. - Whiskey Drinkers Union
6 p.m. - Brazen Throats
7 p.m. - Perfect Form
8 p.m. - Crack Mountain
9 p.m. - Phantom
10 p.m. - JV Allstars
11 p.m. - Mobius
Midnight - Blondo
Duffy’s Tavern
Feb. 9
6:40 p.m. - Guilt Vacation
7:40 p.m. - The Other Side of Now
8:40 p.m. - Dead Man’s Run
9: 40 p.m. - Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks
10:40 p.m. - Head of Femur
11:40 p.m. - The Allendales
Feb. 10
6:40 p.m. - Cuddlebone
7:40 p.m. - Dudes Gone Rude
8:40 p.m. -
9:40 p.m. - Griffoctopus
10:40 p.m. - High Ruler
11:40 p.m. - M Shah
12:40 a.m. - Blowing Chunks
Feb. 11
6:40 p.m. - Ghostlike
7:40 p.m. - Top-Notch Defective
8:40 p.m. - Black Orphanim
9:40 p.m. - Distress and Damsels
10:40 p.m. - Dirty Diamonds
11:40 p.m. - Sweats
Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 9
6:20 p.m. - The Phantom of the Floating Opera
7:20 p.m. - Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings
8:20 p.m. - FAHR
9:20 p.m. - Pure Brown
10:20 p.m. - Ro Hempel Band
11:20 p.m. - MRMC$
Feb. 10
6:20 p.m. - Prairie Psycho
7:20 p.m - Sputnik Kaputnik
8:20 p.m. - Thirst Things First
10:20 p.m. - The Mezcal Brothers
11:20 p.m. - Dip Tet
Bodega’s Alley
Feb. 9
7 p.m. - Hosting Monsters
8 p.m. - All Knowing McGill
9 p.m. - The Zooeys
10 p.m. - Fall Break
11 p.m. - Gollie G
Midnight - Vera Devorah
Feb. 10
7 p.m. - ImAsh
8 p.m. - Frailin’ Hearts
9 p.m - Swaul Pope
10 p.m. - A Ferocious Jungle Cat
11 p.m. - Powerful Science
Midnight - Universe Contest
Feb. 11
7 p.m. - Oddits
9 p.m. - Leaves Brown
10 p.m. - Steady Wells & the Night Walks
11 p.m. - Bull Face
Midnight - Saving Fiona
1 a.m. - Mother Girth
1867 Bar
Feb. 9
7:40 p.m. - Love and Gumption
8:40 p.m. - Comfy
9:40 p.m. - Domestica
10:40 p.m. - Sitra Achra
11:40 p.m. - In the Pocket feat. Nebraska Jr.
Feb. 10
7:40 p.m. - Mothawk
8:40 p.m. - Cobras
9:40 p.m. - The Credentials
10:40 p.m. - Chasing Supernovas
11:40 p.m. - The Midland Band
12:40 a.m. - Fascinus Rex
Feb. 11
7:40 p.m. - Sapien Sounds
8:40 p.m. - LaPerm
9:40 p.m. - The Killigans
10:40 p.m. - Neon Zoo
11:40 p.m. - Root Marm Chicken Farm Band
12:40 a.m. - Drug Salad
Sponsors:
Downtown Lincoln Association
KZUM Community Radio
Eagle Printing and Sign
Relentless Merch
Saro Cider
White Elm Brewing Company
Lefty's Records
Roc Hopper Brewing
G & G Smoke Shop
