The 17th edition of Lincoln Exposed will bring dozens of local bands and hundreds of music fans downtown for shows at five venues.

The winter festival is the brainchild of Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters who started the event in February 2006, intending to pick up business during on the club's slowest times of the year. Lincoln Exposed has done just that.

When: Thursday through Feb. 11

Where: Downtown Music District - Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1416 O St; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; 1867 Bar

Tickets: $25 Festival Pass, Available at the Zoo Bar, 1867 Bar, Bourbon Theatre and at bourbontheatre.com

Kickoff Party: 6 p.m. Wednesday with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. Free admission with festival pass.

Schedule:

Zoo Bar

Feb. 9

6 p.m. - Estrogen Projection

7 p.m. - Hangin’ Cowboys

8 p.m. - After Arizona

9 p.m. - Ya Boi KT

10 p.m. - A Couple of Hanyaks

11 p.m. - Orion Walsh & the Ramblin’ Hearts

Feb. 10

5 p.m. - Gabe Nelson with Pants

6 p.m. - Wicked Bones

7 p.m. - The Obscurant

8 p.m. - The Fatal E’s

9 p.m. - F.A.C.E.

10 p.m. - Pink City

11 p.m. - Verse and the Vices

Midnight - Mad Dog and the 20/20s

1 a.m. - Peachie

Feb. 11

5 p.m. - Whiskey Drinkers Union

6 p.m. - Brazen Throats

7 p.m. - Perfect Form

8 p.m. - Crack Mountain

9 p.m. - Phantom

10 p.m. - JV Allstars

11 p.m. - Mobius

Midnight - Blondo

Duffy’s Tavern

Feb. 9

6:40 p.m. - Guilt Vacation

7:40 p.m. - The Other Side of Now

8:40 p.m. - Dead Man’s Run

9: 40 p.m. - Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks

10:40 p.m. - Head of Femur

11:40 p.m. - The Allendales

Feb. 10

6:40 p.m. - Cuddlebone

7:40 p.m. - Dudes Gone Rude

8:40 p.m. -

9:40 p.m. - Griffoctopus

10:40 p.m. - High Ruler

11:40 p.m. - M Shah

12:40 a.m. - Blowing Chunks

Feb. 11

6:40 p.m. - Ghostlike

7:40 p.m. - Top-Notch Defective

8:40 p.m. - Black Orphanim

9:40 p.m. - Distress and Damsels

10:40 p.m. - Dirty Diamonds

11:40 p.m. - Sweats

Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 9

6:20 p.m. - The Phantom of the Floating Opera

7:20 p.m. - Lee Bowes & the Jupiter Rings

8:20 p.m. - FAHR

9:20 p.m. - Pure Brown

10:20 p.m. - Ro Hempel Band

11:20 p.m. - MRMC$

Feb. 10

6:20 p.m. - Prairie Psycho

7:20 p.m - Sputnik Kaputnik

8:20 p.m. - Thirst Things First

10:20 p.m. - The Mezcal Brothers

11:20 p.m. - Dip Tet

Bodega’s Alley

Feb. 9

7 p.m. - Hosting Monsters

8 p.m. - All Knowing McGill

9 p.m. - The Zooeys

10 p.m. - Fall Break

11 p.m. - Gollie G

Midnight - Vera Devorah

Feb. 10

7 p.m. - ImAsh

8 p.m. - Frailin’ Hearts

9 p.m - Swaul Pope

10 p.m. - A Ferocious Jungle Cat

11 p.m. - Powerful Science

Midnight - Universe Contest

Feb. 11

7 p.m. - Oddits

9 p.m. - Leaves Brown

10 p.m. - Steady Wells & the Night Walks

11 p.m. - Bull Face

Midnight - Saving Fiona

1 a.m. - Mother Girth

1867 Bar

Feb. 9

7:40 p.m. - Love and Gumption

8:40 p.m. - Comfy

9:40 p.m. - Domestica

10:40 p.m. - Sitra Achra

11:40 p.m. - In the Pocket feat. Nebraska Jr.

Feb. 10

7:40 p.m. - Mothawk

8:40 p.m. - Cobras

9:40 p.m. - The Credentials

10:40 p.m. - Chasing Supernovas

11:40 p.m. - The Midland Band

12:40 a.m. - Fascinus Rex

Feb. 11

7:40 p.m. - Sapien Sounds

8:40 p.m. - LaPerm

9:40 p.m. - The Killigans

10:40 p.m. - Neon Zoo

11:40 p.m. - Root Marm Chicken Farm Band

12:40 a.m. - Drug Salad

Sponsors:

Downtown Lincoln Association

KZUM Community Radio

Eagle Printing and Sign

Relentless Merch

Saro Cider

White Elm Brewing Company

Lefty's Records

Roc Hopper Brewing

G & G Smoke Shop

Photos: Lincoln Exposed 2020 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13 Lincoln Exposed, 2.13