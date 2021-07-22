Lincoln Exposed Redux - Festival of Lincoln bands canceled in February comes back in July

Just two nights, it’s half as long as usual. And it will have about half as many bands -- just 61 this year.

About two-thirds of the bands slated to perform this weekend played Lincoln Exposed 2020. But some festival regulars won’t be on stage this weekend.

“There are bands that have broken up in the pandemic, there are bands still on hiatus and bands that are reforming and starting to practice again, but aren’t ready to play a show,” Hunke said. “That’s alright. … There’s always next year.”

Other prominent Lincoln groups and solo artists aren’t in the festival because they’re out of town, touring for the first time since things opened up again.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will be playing Plaza del Espolon in Bergara, Spain Friday and Hell Dorado in Vitoria-Gastez, Spain Saturday on a tour that also took the Mezcal Brothers out of the festival because guitarist Benjamin Kushner plays in both bands.

Orion Walsh is in Indiana and Tennessee this week on a U.S. tour. Andrea Von Kampen, about to release her first Concord Records album, will be touring in support of that record.