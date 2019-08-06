{{featured_button_text}}

The first Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival, which is bringing internationally recognized chamber musicians to Lincoln to perform alongside Nebraska-based folk and traditional musicians from around the world, continues this weekend.

The three programs will be held this weekend are:

“Hear Me Speak” Native America

Concert I

Howell Theater, 12th and R streets

6 p.m. Friday

Works by Jerod Impichchanchaaha Tate and others

Concert II

Centennial Mall

9 p.m., Friday

Tall Paul, Native hip-hop artists

“An Andean Walkabout” Music of Peru

Concert I

The Resonator at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

7 p.m. Saturday

Concert II

9 p.m. Saturday

The Bay, 2005 Y St.

Jarana - Lincoln band led by guitarist Daniel Martinez that fuses sounds of the Andes with flamenco, rock, salsa .

“Northern Lights” Nordic

First Plymouth Church

Part I

3 p.m. Sunday

Scandanvian Fiddle Dance with Greenblatt & Seay

Festival Final Concert

7 p.m. Sunday

With Danish flutist Marie Sanderskov and Lincoln-based flute choir Coro di Flauti

Festival workshops this weekend are:

Tall Paul - Hear Me Speak, 1 p.m. Friday, The Bay

Me in Three Languages, 10 a.m. Saturday , Elliott Elementary School, 225 St. 25th St.

Workshop: CelloMind, 1 p.m. Saturday, Turbine Flats

Film: Music of Survival, 4:15 p.m. Saturday, International Quilt Museum

Girl’s Jam - Women’s Band-ura with Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America, 1 p.m. Sunday, International Quilt Museum.

Tickets:

Individual tickets for each program are $20. The Tall Paul concert on Aug. 9 is free

Tickets are available at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org and will be available at the venues on the day of the show.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

