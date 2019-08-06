The first Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival, which is bringing internationally recognized chamber musicians to Lincoln to perform alongside Nebraska-based folk and traditional musicians from around the world, continues this weekend.
The three programs will be held this weekend are:
“Hear Me Speak” Native America
Concert I
Howell Theater, 12th and R streets
6 p.m. Friday
Works by Jerod Impichchanchaaha Tate and others
Concert II
Centennial Mall
9 p.m., Friday
Tall Paul, Native hip-hop artists
“An Andean Walkabout” Music of Peru
Concert I
The Resonator at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
7 p.m. Saturday
Concert II
9 p.m. Saturday
The Bay, 2005 Y St.
Jarana - Lincoln band led by guitarist Daniel Martinez that fuses sounds of the Andes with flamenco, rock, salsa .
“Northern Lights” Nordic
First Plymouth Church
Part I
3 p.m. Sunday
Scandanvian Fiddle Dance with Greenblatt & Seay
Festival Final Concert
7 p.m. Sunday
With Danish flutist Marie Sanderskov and Lincoln-based flute choir Coro di Flauti
Festival workshops this weekend are:
Tall Paul - Hear Me Speak, 1 p.m. Friday, The Bay
Me in Three Languages, 10 a.m. Saturday , Elliott Elementary School, 225 St. 25th St.
Workshop: CelloMind, 1 p.m. Saturday, Turbine Flats
Film: Music of Survival, 4:15 p.m. Saturday, International Quilt Museum
Girl’s Jam - Women’s Band-ura with Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America, 1 p.m. Sunday, International Quilt Museum.
Tickets:
Individual tickets for each program are $20. The Tall Paul concert on Aug. 9 is free
Tickets are available at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org and will be available at the venues on the day of the show.