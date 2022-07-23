 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival 2022

  • 0

When: Friday through July 31

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Festival passes: $100 Adult, $40, Student, $20 Child. Children under 5 free. Storytelling slams, jam sessions, baby concert are free (registration requested.) Tickets are available at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.

A full list of concert programs, artists bios, and other information is also available.

Full Program

Saturday - Lincoln Unites, Tower Square, Noon

Sunday – “Kiev to New England,” First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.

Storytelling #1 featuring Julian Kylasty, First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Monday – Coming to Stillness, a meditative concert, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Tuesday – “Book of Travelers” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Jam Session #1, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

Wednesday – SAIL Camp preview concert #1, 2 p.m.

“Ancient to Modern” featuring Layale Chaker, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Heart to Heart, location TBA, 9 p.m.

Thursday – SAIL Camp preview concert #2

“Magnificent Bird” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Cente for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Storytelling #2 SLAM, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

July 29 – “M. Sinjar to the Midwestern Plains,”:featuring Majed Chamseddine and Golden Studio. Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden, 9 p.m.

July 30 – “The Red Balloon,” Baby Concert, Turbine Flats, 10 a.m.

Jam Session #2, Turbine Flats, 2 p.m;

“Damascus to Brooklyn,” featuring Kinan Azmeh, South Street Temple, 7 p.m.

July 31 – “Buenos Aires to the World,” featuring J.P. Jofre, First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.

Full concert descriptions, artist bios and other information can be accessed at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie talk "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News