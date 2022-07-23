Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival 2022

When: Friday through July 31
Where: Various venues
Tickets: Festival passes: $100 Adult, $40, Student, $20 Child. Children under 5 free. Storytelling slams, jam sessions, baby concert are free (registration requested.) Tickets are available at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.
A full list of concert programs, artists bios, and other information is also available.
Full Program
Saturday - Lincoln Unites, Tower Square, Noon
Sunday – “Kiev to New England,” First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.
Storytelling #1 featuring Julian Kylasty, First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.
Monday – Coming to Stillness, a meditative concert, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – “Book of Travelers” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.
Jam Session #1, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.
Wednesday – SAIL Camp preview concert #1, 2 p.m.
“Ancient to Modern” featuring Layale Chaker, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Heart to Heart, location TBA, 9 p.m.
Thursday – SAIL Camp preview concert #2
“Magnificent Bird” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Cente for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.
Storytelling #2 SLAM, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.
July 29 – “M. Sinjar to the Midwestern Plains,”:featuring Majed Chamseddine and Golden Studio. Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden, 9 p.m.
July 30 – “The Red Balloon,” Baby Concert, Turbine Flats, 10 a.m.
Jam Session #2, Turbine Flats, 2 p.m;
“Damascus to Brooklyn,” featuring Kinan Azmeh, South Street Temple, 7 p.m.
July 31 – “Buenos Aires to the World,” featuring J.P. Jofre, First Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.
Full concert descriptions, artist bios and other information can be accessed at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org
