Lincoln concerts this week: Kane Brown at arena, Shinedown at Pinewood Bowl

Kane Brown will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
Brown, originally booked for May 7, 2020, is wrapping up his COVID-postponed “World Wide Beautiful Tour” with a half dozen September shows before beginning a tour called “Blessed & Free” on Oct. 1 in Sacramento.
It will be of great interest to see the difference between the two shows. The country star recently previewed the “Blessed & Free” tour for Sirius/XM radio, a show that included “Cool Again,” “Be Like That” and the single “One Mississippi,” which Brown very well might have to perform Friday.
Brown has just been nominated for a pair of Country Music Association awards -- single and video of the year -- for “Famous Friends,” his collaboration with Chris Young. It will be interesting to see if that song makes its way into the setlist.
Friday’s concert will mark Brown’s return to the arena, where he opened for Young in 2018. That impressive performance was highlighted by hits “What Ifs” and “Heaven,” the No. 1 song at country radio at the time of the performance.
The show, which has sold more than 10,000 tickets, will be, by far, the largest indoor concert in Lincoln since March 2020 and the most attended show to take place under the local mask mandate.
Chris Lane and Restless Road will open the 7 p.m. show. Remaining tickets are $26 to $77 and are available at ticketmaster.com.
Shinedown
The last time Shinedown played Lincoln the hard rock band drew more 8,500 to Pinnacle Bank Arena. So it's no surprise that its Wednesday Pinewood Bowl show is expected to sell out the 4,800 available tickets.
Shinedown, the hardest touring band in the business, played more shows and traveled more miles than any other band in 2019. Taken off the road by the pandemic, the band recorded a new album that will be released next year, then became one of the first groups to go back on the road this summer.
Drummer Barry Kerch contracted COVID-19 before the tour began, but has recovered and is now fully vaccinated, allowing Shinedown to head out and play shows at both indoor and outdoor venues.
“We got Barry back then just stayed really meticulous with the protocol. We’re still having to do it behind the scenes,” singer Brent Smith told HardDrive Radio. “We kind of created our own bubble. The crew stays with the crew. The band stays with the band and the crew. No one right now is able to go into any kind of big areas where there’s a bunch of people without a mask ... because if one of the bandmembers tests positive, we’re in a bad situation.”
Wednesday’s show is also notable for one of its support acts. The Struts, an English glam rock quartet, is, along with Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons, one of the most hyped new rock bands. Their highly praised, glittery, high-energy shows deliver their mix of power pop, glam, sludgy rock and R&B with style that could make them the band that brings rock back to the pop forefront.
Zero 7:36 will open the 7 p.m. show in the Pioneers Park amphitheatre. A few hundred remaining tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
