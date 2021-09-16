Lincoln concerts this week: Kane Brown at arena, Shinedown at Pinewood Bowl

Shinedown

The last time Shinedown played Lincoln the hard rock band drew more 8,500 to Pinnacle Bank Arena. So it's no surprise that its Wednesday Pinewood Bowl show is expected to sell out the 4,800 available tickets.

Shinedown, the hardest touring band in the business, played more shows and traveled more miles than any other band in 2019. Taken off the road by the pandemic, the band recorded a new album that will be released next year, then became one of the first groups to go back on the road this summer.

Drummer Barry Kerch contracted COVID-19 before the tour began, but has recovered and is now fully vaccinated, allowing Shinedown to head out and play shows at both indoor and outdoor venues.

“We got Barry back then just stayed really meticulous with the protocol. We’re still having to do it behind the scenes,” singer Brent Smith told HardDrive Radio. “We kind of created our own bubble. The crew stays with the crew. The band stays with the band and the crew. No one right now is able to go into any kind of big areas where there’s a bunch of people without a mask ... because if one of the bandmembers tests positive, we’re in a bad situation.”