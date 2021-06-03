Lincoln concerts selling well as music world returns to 'normal'

The Aug. 10 Avett Brothers/Willie Nelson Pinewood Bowl concert is essentially sold out, with only single tickets scattered throughout remaining.

That’s no surprise. But it’s further evidence of the pent-up demand for live, in-person shows that will, over the next couple months, start to be met, first, in amphitheaters, then inside arenas.

More proof: The June 11 Jamey Johnson concert is expected to sell more than 4,000 tickets in a seated general admission format that, like the regular seated ticketing, puts maximum attendance in the bowl at about 4,700.

That show was originally slated to be a Lincoln on the Streets event and moved to the Pioneers Park amphitheater because of concerns about COVID-19 restrictions that were lifted after the show was moved.

On a completely different tip, about 5,000 people have reserved free tickets for the American Ballet Theatre’s “Dance Across America” truck performance that will take place just north of Pinewood Bowl on July 1.

And, of course, Garth Brooks sold 83,600 tickets for his Aug. 14 Memorial Stadium concert, where final attendance numbers could be close to the 90,000 mark.