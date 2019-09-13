{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets:

Festival Pass -- $40

VIP -- $100

Single day passes for Thursday and Sept. 20, 21 -- $25 per day

Advance tickets available at eventbrite.com

Schedule

WEDNESDAY

Community Foundation Gardens, 1415 N St.

5 p.m. -- Festival Blessing - Celestial Sounds

Telegraph Mill/Allo Headquarters, 330 S. 21st St.

6 p.m . - Scott Severin

7 p.m. - Shodekeh

8 p.m. - Jocelyn (BMG/Celebrity Undercover)

1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.

5:30 p.m. -- gBETA Musictech Presentation (All Ages)

The gBETA Musictech team will discuss their program for startups building music-related products, services and content.

THURSDAY

Bourbon Theatre - 18+ - 1415 O St.

6:30 p.m. -- Fanclub

8 p.m. -- Squirrel Flower

9:45 p.m. -- Samia

11:30 p.m. -- Soccer Mommy

Duffy's Back Lot - 18+ - 1412 O St.

7:30 p.m. -- Myles Jasnowski

9 p.m. -- Fat Tony

10:30 p.m -- Taylor McFerrin

Midnight -- Cautious Clay

1 a.m. -- Dj Kethro

Duffy's Indoor - 18+ - 1412 O St.

Black Magic Showcase

9 p.m. -- Dark Oceanz

10 p.m. -- Voyd.Blossom

11 p.m. -- Trvpsquad B2B Odinson

Midnight -- KevyCav B2B Zarkilor

1 a.m. -- Lo Temp

Zoo Bar - 21+ - 136 N. 14th St.

5 p.m. -- TBA

7 p.m. --- Halfloves

8:30 p.m. -- Violet and the Undercurrents

10 p.m. -- Orion Walsh

11:30 p.m. -- Jack Hotel

Bodega's Alley - 21+ -- 1418 O St.

6 p.m.-- Hip Hop Panel (all ages)

7 p.m. -- DJ Flycuts

7.30 p.m. -- Marcel P Black

8:15 p.m. -- Shame

9 p.m. -- Ajax Stacks

9.45 p.m. -- Ashton Combs

10.30 p.m. -- Tylynn Music

11:15 p.m.-- Steph Simon

Midnight -- Kadesh Flow

1867 Bar - 21+

6 p.m. -- Inside out: Body Positivity and Self Love Panel (All Ages)

8 p.m. -- Wild Planes

9:20 p.m. -- Strange Foliage

10:30 p.m. -- Skating Polly

11:45 p.m. --- Them Fangs

12:30 p.m. -- Thirst Things First

SEPT. 20

Bourbon Theatre - 18+

7 p.m. -- The Moore Brothers Band

8:30 p.m. -- See Through Dresses

10 p.m. -- Freakabout

11:30 p.m. -- Emily Wolfe

Duffy's Back Lot - 18+

Latino Lives Showcase

5:15 p.m. -- DJ DFM

6:15 p.m. -- Cool Drug Music

7:15 p.m. -- Verse and the Vices

8:15 p.m. -- Histrionic

9:15 p.m. -- Tatiana Hazel

Hermanito Label Showcase

10 p.m. -- Dave Nada B2B Tittsworth

11 p.m. -- Zazuka Poderosa

Midnight -- TT The Artist

12:45 a.m. -- A Tribe Called Red DJ Set

Duffy's Indoor - 18+

7:30 p.m. -- Salt Creek

9:p.m. -- Her Flyaway Manner

10:30 p.m. -- Universe Contest

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Midnight -- Bright Calm Blue

Zoo Bar - 21+

FAC - Benjifest!

5 p.m. -- Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

6:30 p.m. -- Wondermonds

8 p.m. -- The Mezcal Brothers

9:30 p.m. -- Casii Stephan and The Midnight Sun

11 p.m. -- Elizabeth Moen

12:30 a.m. -- Joshua James

Bodega's Alley - 21+

5:30 p.m. -- Beat Makers Panel (all ages)

7:30 p.m. -- Oatmeal 97 ∞

9 p.m. --Corn on my Dinner Plate

10:30 p.m. -- Couch Jackets

12:30 a.m. -- Art d'Ecco

1867 Bar - 21+

5:30 p.m. -- Fashion Your Own Way: From Nebraska Roots to National Success Panel (All Ages)

7 p.m. --Love Boundaries: Relationship Hacks & Sex Facts Panel (al ages)

9 p.m. -- All Young Girls Are Machine Guns

10:30 p.m. -- Audio Book Club

Midnight -- Bad Bad Hats

Tugboat Gallery - all ages

Noise / Avant Garde Showcase curated by Jay Kreimer

6 p.m. -- Jay Kreimer

7:p.m -- Mighty Vitamins

8 p.m. -- Amanda Deboer Bartlett

9 p.m. - Dereck Higgins

10 p.m.- Thollem

Night Market - all ages - FREE -- 14th Street from P to O streets

5 p.m. -- Pints and Politics

6:30 p.m. -- Talent Show

7:30 p.m. -- NUBLVCKCITY

8:30 p.m. -- INFNTLP

9:45 p.m. -- The Josephines

11 p.m. -- State Disco

SEPT. 21 

Bourbon Theatre - 18+

6:15 p.m. -- Miwi La Lupa

7:45 p.m. -- Walker Lukens

9:15 p.m. -- Diplomats of Solid Sound

11 p.m. -- Lee Fields & The Expressions

12:30 a.m. -- DJ Relic (Rye Room)

Duffy's Back Lot - 18+

5:30 p.m. -- Closing the Gap - Facilitating Female Foundership in the Heartland Panel (all ages)

8 p.m. -- Bogusman

9:30 p.m. -- Meat Wave

11:45 p.m; -- Charly Bliss

1 a.m.-- Special Guest DJ

Duffy's Indoor - 18+

7:30 p.m. --Gripping

9 p.m. -- Ghost Like

11 p.m. -- Pleasures

12:30 a.m. -- Pixel Grip

Zoo Bar - 21+

6 p.m. -- Charlie Burton & Or What

8 p.m. -- The Millions

9:30 p.m. -- The Human Circuit

11 p.m. -- Rachel Mallin and The Wild Type

Bodega's Alley - 21+

7 p.m. --Mr. E & The Stringless Kite

8:30 p.m. -- Hammersaw

10 p.m. -- TBA

11:30 p.m. -- The Midland Band

1867 Bar - 21+

5 p.m. -- Are you still using Styrofoam!?!?!!?!: Responsible Consumerism in Nebraska Panel (all ages)

7:30 p.m. -- Unmanned

9 p.m. -- Flaural

10:30 p.m. -- Triptides

Midnight -- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Night Market - all ages - FREE -- 14th Street from P to O streets

4 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/ Pants

5:15 p.m. - The Wise

6:45 p.m. -- Will Hutchinson

8:15 p.m. -- Emily Bass & The Near Miracle

9:15 p.m. -- BFF/Queer Nite Drag Show

10:30 p.m. -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat

SEPT. 22

Tavern On The Square

Noon to 4 p.m. - Lincoln Calling Closing Party with $pencelove, Dr. Zhivago, and special guest Carter Van Pelt

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott is an entertainment reporter and columnist.

Load comments