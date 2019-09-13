Tickets:
Festival Pass -- $40
VIP -- $100
Single day passes for Thursday and Sept. 20, 21 -- $25 per day
Advance tickets available at eventbrite.com
Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Community Foundation Gardens, 1415 N St.
5 p.m. -- Festival Blessing - Celestial Sounds
Telegraph Mill/Allo Headquarters, 330 S. 21st St.
6 p.m . - Scott Severin
7 p.m. - Shodekeh
8 p.m. - Jocelyn (BMG/Celebrity Undercover)
1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.
5:30 p.m. -- gBETA Musictech Presentation (All Ages)
The gBETA Musictech team will discuss their program for startups building music-related products, services and content.
THURSDAY
Bourbon Theatre - 18+ - 1415 O St.
6:30 p.m. -- Fanclub
8 p.m. -- Squirrel Flower
9:45 p.m. -- Samia
11:30 p.m. -- Soccer Mommy
Duffy's Back Lot - 18+ - 1412 O St.
7:30 p.m. -- Myles Jasnowski
9 p.m. -- Fat Tony
10:30 p.m -- Taylor McFerrin
Midnight -- Cautious Clay
1 a.m. -- Dj Kethro
Duffy's Indoor - 18+ - 1412 O St.
Black Magic Showcase
9 p.m. -- Dark Oceanz
10 p.m. -- Voyd.Blossom
11 p.m. -- Trvpsquad B2B Odinson
Midnight -- KevyCav B2B Zarkilor
1 a.m. -- Lo Temp
Zoo Bar - 21+ - 136 N. 14th St.
5 p.m. -- TBA
7 p.m. --- Halfloves
8:30 p.m. -- Violet and the Undercurrents
10 p.m. -- Orion Walsh
11:30 p.m. -- Jack Hotel
Bodega's Alley - 21+ -- 1418 O St.
6 p.m.-- Hip Hop Panel (all ages)
7 p.m. -- DJ Flycuts
7.30 p.m. -- Marcel P Black
8:15 p.m. -- Shame
9 p.m. -- Ajax Stacks
9.45 p.m. -- Ashton Combs
10.30 p.m. -- Tylynn Music
11:15 p.m.-- Steph Simon
Midnight -- Kadesh Flow
1867 Bar - 21+
6 p.m. -- Inside out: Body Positivity and Self Love Panel (All Ages)
8 p.m. -- Wild Planes
9:20 p.m. -- Strange Foliage
10:30 p.m. -- Skating Polly
11:45 p.m. --- Them Fangs
12:30 p.m. -- Thirst Things First
SEPT. 20
Bourbon Theatre - 18+
7 p.m. -- The Moore Brothers Band
8:30 p.m. -- See Through Dresses
10 p.m. -- Freakabout
11:30 p.m. -- Emily Wolfe
Duffy's Back Lot - 18+
Latino Lives Showcase
5:15 p.m. -- DJ DFM
6:15 p.m. -- Cool Drug Music
7:15 p.m. -- Verse and the Vices
8:15 p.m. -- Histrionic
9:15 p.m. -- Tatiana Hazel
Hermanito Label Showcase
10 p.m. -- Dave Nada B2B Tittsworth
11 p.m. -- Zazuka Poderosa
Midnight -- TT The Artist
12:45 a.m. -- A Tribe Called Red DJ Set
Duffy's Indoor - 18+
7:30 p.m. -- Salt Creek
9:p.m. -- Her Flyaway Manner
10:30 p.m. -- Universe Contest
Midnight -- Bright Calm Blue
Zoo Bar - 21+
FAC - Benjifest!
5 p.m. -- Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal
6:30 p.m. -- Wondermonds
8 p.m. -- The Mezcal Brothers
9:30 p.m. -- Casii Stephan and The Midnight Sun
11 p.m. -- Elizabeth Moen
12:30 a.m. -- Joshua James
Bodega's Alley - 21+
5:30 p.m. -- Beat Makers Panel (all ages)
7:30 p.m. -- Oatmeal 97 ∞
9 p.m. --Corn on my Dinner Plate
10:30 p.m. -- Couch Jackets
12:30 a.m. -- Art d'Ecco
1867 Bar - 21+
5:30 p.m. -- Fashion Your Own Way: From Nebraska Roots to National Success Panel (All Ages)
7 p.m. --Love Boundaries: Relationship Hacks & Sex Facts Panel (al ages)
9 p.m. -- All Young Girls Are Machine Guns
10:30 p.m. -- Audio Book Club
Midnight -- Bad Bad Hats
Tugboat Gallery - all ages
Noise / Avant Garde Showcase curated by Jay Kreimer
6 p.m. -- Jay Kreimer
7:p.m -- Mighty Vitamins
8 p.m. -- Amanda Deboer Bartlett
9 p.m. - Dereck Higgins
10 p.m.- Thollem
Night Market - all ages - FREE -- 14th Street from P to O streets
5 p.m. -- Pints and Politics
6:30 p.m. -- Talent Show
7:30 p.m. -- NUBLVCKCITY
8:30 p.m. -- INFNTLP
9:45 p.m. -- The Josephines
11 p.m. -- State Disco
SEPT. 21
Bourbon Theatre - 18+
6:15 p.m. -- Miwi La Lupa
7:45 p.m. -- Walker Lukens
9:15 p.m. -- Diplomats of Solid Sound
11 p.m. -- Lee Fields & The Expressions
12:30 a.m. -- DJ Relic (Rye Room)
Duffy's Back Lot - 18+
5:30 p.m. -- Closing the Gap - Facilitating Female Foundership in the Heartland Panel (all ages)
8 p.m. -- Bogusman
9:30 p.m. -- Meat Wave
11:45 p.m; -- Charly Bliss
1 a.m.-- Special Guest DJ
Duffy's Indoor - 18+
7:30 p.m. --Gripping
9 p.m. -- Ghost Like
11 p.m. -- Pleasures
12:30 a.m. -- Pixel Grip
Zoo Bar - 21+
6 p.m. -- Charlie Burton & Or What
8 p.m. -- The Millions
9:30 p.m. -- The Human Circuit
11 p.m. -- Rachel Mallin and The Wild Type
Bodega's Alley - 21+
7 p.m. --Mr. E & The Stringless Kite
8:30 p.m. -- Hammersaw
10 p.m. -- TBA
11:30 p.m. -- The Midland Band
1867 Bar - 21+
5 p.m. -- Are you still using Styrofoam!?!?!!?!: Responsible Consumerism in Nebraska Panel (all ages)
7:30 p.m. -- Unmanned
9 p.m. -- Flaural
10:30 p.m. -- Triptides
Midnight -- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Night Market - all ages - FREE -- 14th Street from P to O streets
4 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/ Pants
5:15 p.m. - The Wise
6:45 p.m. -- Will Hutchinson
8:15 p.m. -- Emily Bass & The Near Miracle
9:15 p.m. -- BFF/Queer Nite Drag Show
10:30 p.m. -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat
SEPT. 22
Tavern On The Square
Noon to 4 p.m. - Lincoln Calling Closing Party with $pencelove, Dr. Zhivago, and special guest Carter Van Pelt