Lincoln Calling TV goes live with free weekly livestreams

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Calling TV went live, streaming a performance by Edem Soul Music from the newly revamped Studio PH.
The first in a series of weekly livestreams, Thursday’s performance was the opening salvo for Lincoln Calling TV, a collaboration between the Lincoln Calling music festival and Basement Creators Network, a group that has produced livestreams for about 60 Lincoln band and solo artists over the past few years.
The livestreams — on tv.lincolncalling.com — will continue next week with Americana folk duo The Wildwoods, on March 18 with flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez, and March 25 with troubadour Orion Walsh.
“Those are all Lincoln all-stars,” said Lincoln Calling executive director Spencer Munson. “We’re going to be doing regular streaming of concerts and live events. We’re also going to be using Lincoln Calling TV to further our mission of expanding cultural experiences, expanding our educational programming and expanding our community reach as well.
"So you’re also not only going to see sweet musicians livestreamed here every Thursday evening, we’re also starting to produce a series of episodes.”
Those episodes will include arts programming, some in conjunction with the Lincoln Arts Council’s annual summer art festival, educational training programming for musicians and aspiring audio and video engineers and an archive of the more than 300 music videos that have been created by Basement Creators Network.
For now, the LCTV draw will be weekly livestreams from Christopher Steffen’s northwest Lincoln recording studio that has, over the past four months, been rewired to be able to produce HD video along with audio and revamped for maximum visual impact.
The LCTV content will be streamed on Maestro, a high-end streaming platform used by artists like Billie Eilish and festivals like Coachella. It is a step up from the Facebook Live, YouTube and website livestreams that have flourished over the last year.
Interactive features will include a live chat, a tip area with money received going to the musicians, a Twitter panel and a watch party feature.
The latter, which is still being developed, will allow the band to see a wall of audience members, a virtual audience like those seen at televised sporting events.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to pump back in the audio from that audience, so you can actually bring in some live applause,” said Vince Ruhl of Basement Creators Network. “Throughout the years of streaming bands, that was always the disconnect. When the song ended, it was either silence or me clapping loudly in the other room.”
The Thursday livestreams will be free to watch and will be seen on the “LCTV Live” channel.
For those who become LCTV members, there will be other channels, like “Back Stage,” which shows the last few songs of each artist’s performance and then offers audience members a live chat.
Memberships, available at lincolncalling.com, are $10 a month. Those who become super fans at $20 a month will receive a ticket to Lincoln Calling 2021, set for Sept. 23-25.
Plans are to have multiple livestreams of shows from the downtown clubs during the festival, which, Munson said, will very likely bring Lincoln Calling TV to a worldwide audience.
“One of the coolest things we saw at Lincoln Calling 2020 is we reached twice as many people as we normally do," Munson said. "We had 20,000 people tune in over the course of three days, from 48 states and 20 different countries. We hit people on five different continents.
"I could see that happening again. Anybody can tune in from everywhere.”
