Lincoln Calling TV goes live with free weekly livestreams

For now, the LCTV draw will be weekly livestreams from Christopher Steffen’s northwest Lincoln recording studio that has, over the past four months, been rewired to be able to produce HD video along with audio and revamped for maximum visual impact.

The LCTV content will be streamed on Maestro, a high-end streaming platform used by artists like Billie Eilish and festivals like Coachella. It is a step up from the Facebook Live, YouTube and website livestreams that have flourished over the last year.

Interactive features will include a live chat, a tip area with money received going to the musicians, a Twitter panel and a watch party feature.

The latter, which is still being developed, will allow the band to see a wall of audience members, a virtual audience like those seen at televised sporting events.

“We’re trying to figure out a way to pump back in the audio from that audience, so you can actually bring in some live applause,” said Vince Ruhl of Basement Creators Network. “Throughout the years of streaming bands, that was always the disconnect. When the song ended, it was either silence or me clapping loudly in the other room.”

The Thursday livestreams will be free to watch and will be seen on the “LCTV Live” channel.