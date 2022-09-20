Lincoln Calling to kick off with Zoolarious comedy show Thursday

Zoolarious, the Zoo Bar’s weekly comedy showcase, will launch Lincoln Calling 2022 Thursday.

The 8:30 p.m. show will be preceded by LC Lift-off, a 5:30 show in the Hub & Soul series at Union Plaza, 21st and P streets, Jonathan Leach and Jarana.

Comedians set for Thursday’s show, which will be hosted by Brad Stewart are: Phil Morris, Mattison Meritt, Brian Barbecue, Ham Clancy and Benjamin Putz. Advance tickets for the show are $15. Day of show admission will be $20.

Lincoln Calling 2022 will continue Sept. 23 and 24 with about 70 bands and solo artists on seven downtown stages — the Zoo Bar, Bourbon Theatre,1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley, Duffy’s Tavern inside and outside, and the Night Market outdoor stage on 14th street.

The Sept. 23 festival headliner is New Orleans soul/funk/hip-hop group Tank and the Bangas. Saturday’s headliners are country singer and songwriter Nikki Lane and veteran punk band The Menzingers.

Other top-line Lincoln Calling festival artists are: Canadian-Chilean pop art Lido Pimienta, LA surf punks Together Pangea and veteran R&B/soul singer Lady Wray. “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” queens Roxxxy Andrews and Coco Montrese will join Lincoln and Omaha artists in the festival’s drag show, one of the most popular events at Lincoln Calling 2021.

Friday and Saturday passes are $40 in advance, $45 day of show. Day of show tickets also will be available at venues. Advance tickets are available at lincolncalling.com