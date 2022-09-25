Lincoln Calling Saturday: Outlaw country queen Nikki Lane plays brand new album

Nikki Lane’s Saturday Lincoln Calling show wasn’t billed as a record release celebration. But since the Queen of Outlaw Country’s fourth album "Denim & Diamonds” hit streams and stores Friday, that’s exactly what it turned out to be.

Over the course of the hour that Lane and her terrific band spent on the downtown Night Market stage, she played — by my count — seven of the 10 songs on the new disc, her first since 2017’s “Highway Queen,” the title cut of which became her signature song and the intro to her new material.

"'Highway Queen'" is my favorite song. But after spending years in the van, I had to deal with the fact that was me,” she said. “So I wrote some new songs that I think are the best that I’ve written."

On Saturday, she ran through her new songs starting with the rocker, “Born Tough.”

Other new song highlights included: “Good Enough,” a song based on her grandparents' lifelong relationship, the inspiring “Try a Little Harder,” the straight-up rock 'n' roll of “Black Widow,” and the set-closing blast of the title cut.

Lane’s spiritual antecedent is the great Wanda Jackson, working in that space between rock ‘n’ roll and country. And, like Wanda, she’s a fashion plate for her time — on Saturday she wore a short black leather skirt and knee-high glittery boots.

Unlike Jackson, however, Lane’s a funny spitfire. For example, she shut down a guy yelling at her from the edge of the stage by saying, “I can’t tell if you’re heckling me or trying to go on a date."

She also provided a little tourism advice for the audience that packed in front of the stage on 14th Street.

“If you come to Nashville on the weekend, you’d better be a damned bridesmaid,” she said. “Come on Tuesday through Thursdays, and only on the east side and go out with us honky tonkin’.”

The show, unfortunately, was plagued by feedback for its first 15-20 minutes. But once the sound got straightened out, it was great — and great fun to hear the new songs for the first time performed live.

Lane was in the middle of three female-fronted bands on the Night Market stage Saturday, proving once again that rock is far from dead.

First up was Kiss The Tiger, one of Minneapolis’ best. A classic two-guitar rock ‘n’ roll band, it’s fronted by Meghan Kreidler, who’s a terrific expressive singer — as came through on the slow-burning “Grown Ass Woman."

She’s also got some Iggy in her — as in Iggy Pop — as she danced and jumped around, rolled on the stage, putting on a show in the best sense of the word.

With any luck, Kiss The Tiger, which was making its Lincoln debut Saturday, will be back sometime soon: their ’70s-rooted music is far from dated; they sound great and Kreidler is a force that can’t be denied.

Speaking of forces that can’t be denied, the Night Market wrapped up Saturday with The Velveteers, a Denver trio of guitarist/singer Demi Demitro and drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig.

A percussion-heavy (duh) rock outfit, The Velveteers have opened for the likes of Guns N' Roses and Greta Van Fleet and are about to tour with the Black Keys, whose Dan Auerbach produced their debut album.

But you really wouldn’t want to follow Demitro, who’s a confident guitarist and charismatic performer, and the hammering drummers who crank out an intense — almost scary — high-volume rawk.