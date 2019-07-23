Lincoln Calling has announced four new headlining artists and has finalized the music lineup for the four day, multi-venue September festival.
“We’re a little over 80 bands,” said festival organizer Spencer Munson. “We’re really excited about this second wave of headliners.”
Headlining performers added to the Sept. 18 to 22 dowtown fest are: Cautious Clay, A Tribe Called Red, Tatiana Hazel and The Millions.
Cautious Clay -- Josh Karpeh, who uses Cautious Clay as his stage name, became the talk of South By Southwest 2019 after a short set at one of the festival’s best venues that featured songs from his new album “Table of Context.” A classically trained flautist, Karpeh is a soulful singer and multi-instrumentalist and, in contrast to most modern R&B artists, he’ll be bringing a full band to Lincoln.
A Tribe Called Red -- The indigenous group from Ottawa, Canada is “I would argue, one of the biggest Native music groups in the world,” Munson said. “They do an amazing job of fusing hip-hop, EDM and traditional Native percussion and singing.”
Tatiana Hazel -- “She’s a blossoming pop star from Chicago,” Munson said. “She’s really appealing to the masses, but really strongly supportive of the Latinx movement.” Hazel, who sings in English and Spanish will be one of the headliners on a Latinx/indigenous showcase that will also include A Tribe Called Red and TT The Artist.
The Millions -- The late 1980s/early ‘90s Lincoln band that signed to Polygram Records. “We love trying to find bands from yesterday that really had an impact on Lincoln,” Munson said. “I saw they were playing again. They’re doing a show in Omaha with the Violent Femmes -- and they were practicing. We ran it by them and they were in.” The Millions will headline the Saturday night Zoo Bar showcase that will also feature another Lincoln veteran, Charlie Burton.
Previously announced headliners for the four day, multi-venue festival include: Lee Fields and the Expressions, Soccer Mommy, TT the Artist, Charly Bliss, Taylor McFerrin, Dave Nada BTB Tittsworth and Bad Bad Hats.
Other notable artists booked for Lincoln Calling are: Fat Tony, Zazuka Ponderosa, Haiku Hands, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Bad Bad Hats, Slow Pulp, Emily Wolfe, Diplomats of Solid Sound, The Josephines and a reunion of Lincoln screamo band, Bright Calm Blue.
Also set to play the festival are: A Ferocious Jungle Cat, Walker Lukens, Couch Jackets, Art d'Ecco, MEAT WAVE, Mesonjixx, NUBLVCKCITY, Fanclub, Pooky, Avenhart and The Human Circuit, Elizabeth Moen, Them Fangs, Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun, Myles Jasnowski, Triptides, Flaural, Steph Simon, Marcel P Black, Violet and the Undercurrents, Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type, Pixel Grip, Thick Paint, Mountain Natives, Wild Planes, Her Flyaway Manner, Pleasures, Miwi La Lupa, Halfloves, Tylyn, Bogusman, Unmanned and Thirst Things First.
Lincoln Calling 2019 will have two main stages, behind Duffy’s Tavern and the Bourbon Theatre. A second outdoor stage will be on 14th Street between O and P streets in the fest’s Night Market on Sept. 20-21. The other venues, all in the 14th and O area, are Duffy’s Tavern (indoors); Zoo Bar, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley.
The full festival schedule by venue and performance day and time will be announced in August. The festival’s workshops and panels will be announced shortly.
Tickets for Lincoln Calling are $40 and are available at lincolncalling.com.