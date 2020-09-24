 Skip to main content
Lincoln Calling 2020, a 'digital experience,' kicks off next Thursday
Lincoln Calling 2020, a 'digital experience,' kicks off next Thursday

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Black Belt Eagle Scout will be the Thursday night headliner of the digital Lincoln Calling 2020 festival that will run from Oct. 1-3. 

 Courtesy Photo

Lincoln Calling 2020 will kick off Thursday with a keynote speech and a performance by Seattle indie rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout.

But the annual music festival won’t be happening in the clubs in the downtown 14th and O street music district.

Rather, like nearly everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has moved Lincoln Calling online, making it, as its website states, a “digital experience.”

The experience, taking place on three digital stages over three nights, will begin with the Thursday evening speech by Ana Maria Archila, the co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy. Immigrating to the United States from Colombia at age 17, Archila has become a leading voice for social justice, economic justice and immigrant rights in New York and the U.S.

Archila’s speech will be followed by a performance from Black Belt Eagle Scout, the stage name of Native indie rocker Katherine Paul of Seattle.

OSHUN, a Lauryn Hill-meets-Outkast hip-hop duo from Washington, D.C., and Mykki Blanco, a New York trans rapper, poet and performance artist, will join Black Belt Eagle Scout as the festival’s national headliners.

About 25% of the 50 artists scheduled to play the festival on Thursday and next Friday will be national performers. Another 25% will be regional artists and former Nebraskans, like soul singer-songwriter CJ Mills, who now lives in Philadelphia.

The remaining 50% will be local artists who will be performing live, but without an audience, on stages at the Bourbon Theatre and in the Turbine Flats art gallery.

The Bourbon will stage a rock-heavy show on Friday and a show featuring artists of color organized by Omaha’s Dominique Morgan on Oct. 3. The Turbine Flats shows will be “Zoo Bar FAC” heavy on Friday and an R&B/hip-hop showcase Saturday.

The shows will be streamed on LincolnCalling.com (the national stream). the Lincoln Calling Facebook page and YouTube channel, the Basement Creators Network Facebook page and the Turbine Flats Facebook page.

In addition to the music performances, Lincoln Calling will also stream a series of workshops on civic engagement, wellness, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Most of those workshops will take place on Friday.

Unlike the live version of the event, the digital Lincoln Calling is a free event.

Registration for the national live stream is required through Eventbrite, which can be accessed through the Lincoln Calling website and Facebook page. Those who register can pay what they want for access to interviews, special concerts, merchandise deals and exclusive discounts at local businesses.

Proceeds will be split between Lincoln Calling and the five downtown music venues where the live festival would have been held.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

