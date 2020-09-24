Lincoln Calling 2020, a 'digital experience,' kicks off next Thursday

The remaining 50% will be local artists who will be performing live, but without an audience, on stages at the Bourbon Theatre and in the Turbine Flats art gallery.

The Bourbon will stage a rock-heavy show on Friday and a show featuring artists of color organized by Omaha’s Dominique Morgan on Oct. 3. The Turbine Flats shows will be “Zoo Bar FAC” heavy on Friday and an R&B/hip-hop showcase Saturday.

The shows will be streamed on LincolnCalling.com (the national stream). the Lincoln Calling Facebook page and YouTube channel, the Basement Creators Network Facebook page and the Turbine Flats Facebook page.

In addition to the music performances, Lincoln Calling will also stream a series of workshops on civic engagement, wellness, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Most of those workshops will take place on Friday.

Unlike the live version of the event, the digital Lincoln Calling is a free event.

Registration for the national live stream is required through Eventbrite, which can be accessed through the Lincoln Calling website and Facebook page. Those who register can pay what they want for access to interviews, special concerts, merchandise deals and exclusive discounts at local businesses.