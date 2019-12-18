Lincoln-area Nightlife events : Dec 20-27

Friday
1st Avenue — Jackson Taylor, 8 p.m.-midnight.
1867 Bar — "To the Brim" evening of Christmas music fundraiser: The Kawamoto Band / The McCarty Brothers / Ralphie and The Red Riders / Cari McCullough / Jamie Brown / Jake Linder / Kirsten Jergensen, 8-11 p.m., $5.
Bob's Tavern — Cornerstone Dub, 9 p.m-1 a.m.
Bodega's Alley — 23rd Vibration, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Boiler Room: Grand Manse — Darryl White Christmas concert, 8-11 p.m., $15-$20 (door).
Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Productions performance art / Barely Alive / Bandlez / Hy-Tekk / Mammoth / Jindra, 8-11:59 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar— DJ Witt, 10 p.m-2 a.m.
Capitol View Winery — Caroling Sing-A-Long: holiday music with Peter / Vi Schroeder & Family, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Lemon Fresh Day, 9:30 p.m.
Chez So Do — Irish House music: Out of the House Band, 7:30-10 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Matt Geiler, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Derek and Ella, 8 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Wassailing at the winery: live music, Chris Sayre; Christmas sing a long; hot cup of traditional Wassail, 7-9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Latin night: DJ Erok / DJ Toons, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — open mic night: host Donn Samuelson, 7 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — McKenzie Jalynn, 7:30-11 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — Johnny Leach, 7-9 p.m.
MoJava Cafe — Peace, Love and Styrchine, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Panic Underground party, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Denise Howe & Friends, 5-8:30 p.m.; karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkeys, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Care Bears Kids: early night show, 5 p.m., $5 donation at the door or bring a stuffed toy animal for a kid; late night show, 8:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Leach & Luv, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
VA Coffeehaus — 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band; snacks and beverages, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 12:15 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Wags and the Recess Players, 5-7 p.m., $5; Tonina / Mesonjixx, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday
1867 Bar — Toys for Tots: Turquoise / Drug Salad / Domestica / The Dreamscape Media Group, 8 p.m., $7 or a new kid's toy.
Bodega's Alley — Josh Hoyer / Soul Colossal, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10.
Bourbon Theatre — A Totally '80s Christmas, 9 p.m., $5; $2 (minor fee).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Matt Geiler, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — DeAnn Allison, 8-10 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Themotherdudes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Junto Wine — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 6-8 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Reiki healing event: Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Christmas dance: Slyder James Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Malpractice, 8 p.m., $5-$40.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20 Band, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Normal Blvd, 9 p.m.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 6-9 p.m., $6; Lloyd McCarter and the Honky-Tonk Revival / Craig Gerdes, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.
Sunday
You have free articles remaining.
Duffy's Tavern — Latino Lives Benefit show, 6:30-11 p.m.
Happy Raven — writer's night, 7 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Holiday music series: Josh Hoyer, 2-5 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor / Prairie Creek, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Monday
Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday
1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Cool DJ karaoke, 9 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Christmas eve shopping event: holiday gift items for purchase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Christmas day open at 4 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Christmas with S***hook, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Christmas day open at 3 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Christmas night open at 8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Christmas with Shawn Lil' Slim Holt, 9 p.m-12:30 p.m.,$8.
Thursday
Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — open mic night, 9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwood's Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Boxing day with the Basils' Sweet, 6-9 p.m., $5; S***hook, 9:30-1 p.m.
Next Friday
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Sweat Dance, 7-11 p.m. $10-$15.
Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m-2 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — New Year's Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m., $25.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Acoustic music, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Swaggerwagon, 9 p.m.
Harbor Coffeehouse — Daniel Christian, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Humdingers Band, 7:30-11 p.m.
MoJava Cafe — CA Waller, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Kelly O Brian, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Hector Anchondo, 5-7:30 p.m., $6; Kris Lager, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10.