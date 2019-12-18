You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln-area Nightlife events : Dec 20-27
Nightlife events

Lincoln-area Nightlife events : Dec 20-27

Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers

Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers will play Zoo Bar on Saturday night.

Friday

1st Avenue — Jackson Taylor, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

1867 Bar — "To the Brim" evening of Christmas music fundraiser: The Kawamoto Band / The McCarty Brothers / Ralphie and The Red Riders / Cari McCullough / Jamie Brown / Jake Linder / Kirsten Jergensen, 8-11 p.m., $5.

Bob's Tavern — Cornerstone Dub, 9 p.m-1 a.m.

Bodega's Alley — 23rd Vibration, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Boiler Room: Grand Manse — Darryl White Christmas concert, 8-11 p.m., $15-$20 (door).  

Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Productions performance art / Barely Alive / Bandlez / Hy-Tekk / Mammoth / Jindra, 8-11:59 p.m.

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar DJ Witt, 10 p.m-2 a.m. 

Capitol View Winery — Caroling Sing-A-Long: holiday music with Peter / Vi Schroeder & Family, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Lemon Fresh Day, 9:30 p.m. 

Chez So Do — Irish House music: Out of the House Band, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Matt Geiler, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — Derek and Ella, 8 p.m. 

Deer Springs Winery — Wassailing at the winery: live music, Chris Sayre; Christmas sing a long; hot cup of traditional Wassail, 7-9 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — Latin night: DJ Erok / DJ Toons, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — open mic night: host Donn Samuelson, 7 p.m.

Gray's Keg Saloon — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — McKenzie Jalynn, 7:30-11 p.m. 

Meadowlark Coffee — Johnny Leach, 7-9 p.m. 

MoJava Cafe — Peace, Love and Styrchine, 7-9 p.m. 

Panic Bar — Panic Underground party, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Roca Tavern — Denise Howe & Friends, 5-8:30 p.m.; karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkeys, 9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — Care Bears Kids: early night show, 5 p.m., $5 donation at the door or bring a stuffed toy animal for a kid; late night show, 8:30 p.m.  

Storm Cellar — Leach & Luv, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

VA Coffeehaus — 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band; snacks and beverages, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 12:15 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Wags and the Recess Players, 5-7 p.m., $5; Tonina / Mesonjixx, 8:30-9:30 p.m.  

Saturday

1867 Bar — Toys for Tots: Turquoise / Drug Salad / Domestica / The Dreamscape Media Group, 8 p.m., $7 or a new kid's toy.

Bodega's Alley — Josh Hoyer / Soul Colossal, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10.

Bourbon Theatre — A Totally '80s Christmas, 9 p.m., $5; $2 (minor fee).

Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9:30 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Matt Geiler, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. 

Crescent Moon — DeAnn Allison, 8-10 p.m.

Deer Springs Winery — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.  

Gray's Keg Saloon — Themotherdudes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Junto Wine — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 6-8 p.m. 

The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Meadowlark — Reiki healing event: Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m. 

Moonshiners Saloon — Christmas dance: Slyder James Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Royal Grove — Malpractice, 8 p.m., $5-$40. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20 Band, 9 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — Normal Blvd, 9 p.m. 

Tack Room  karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Wilderness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 6-9 p.m., $6; Lloyd McCarter and the Honky-Tonk Revival / Craig Gerdes, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8. 

Sunday 

Duffy's Tavern — Latino Lives Benefit show, 6:30-11 p.m.

Happy Raven — writer's night, 7 p.m. 

James Arthur Vineyards — Holiday music series: Josh Hoyer, 2-5 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor / Prairie Creek, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House  board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Monday 

Chez SoDo — Capitol Jazz Series, 7-9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — writing and poetry open mic: Jeff Martinson, 7-9 p.m. 

Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Raven — trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Zoo Bar  Emily Bass and Friends, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Zoo Bar House Band, open blues jam, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday 

1867 Bar — pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.

Bodega's Alley — Cool DJ karaoke, 9 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.

James Arthur Vineyards — Christmas eve shopping event: holiday gift items for purchase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club  — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — trivia, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Christmas day open at 4 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Christmas with S***hook, 9 p.m. 

Roca Tavern — Christmas day open at 3 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Christmas night open at 8 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Christmas with Shawn Lil' Slim Holt, 9 p.m-12:30 p.m.,$8.

Thursday 

Backswing Brewing Co. — pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, 8-10 p.m.

Brother's Bar  T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m-2 a.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — trivia, 7 p.m.

Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series, 7-9:30 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — trivia, 7:30-10 p.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — open mic night, 9 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwood's Duo, 7-9 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Boxing day with the Basils' Sweet, 6-9 p.m., $5; S***hook, 9:30-1 p.m. 

Next Friday 

Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Bourbon Theatre — Sweat Dance, 7-11 p.m. $10-$15.

Brother's — DJ Witt, 10 p.m-2 a.m. 

Capital Cigar Lounge — New Year's Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m., $25.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — On the Fritz, 9:30 p.m. 

Crescent Moon — Acoustic music, 8 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge  — live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Swaggerwagon, 9 p.m. 

Harbor Coffeehouse — Daniel Christian, 7-9 p.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — Humdingers Band, 7:30-11 p.m. 

MoJava Cafe — CA Waller, 7-9 p.m.

Moonshiners Saloon — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Pub Bar — karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Tack Room — karaoke, 9 p.m. 

Wilderness Ridge — Kelly O Brian, 7-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Hector Anchondo, 5-7:30 p.m., $6; Kris Lager, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10.

Husker News