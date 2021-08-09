 Skip to main content
Limp Bizkit cancels August tour, including Lincoln date, because of rise in COVID cases
Fred Durst

Limp Bizkit, with frontman Fred Durst, has canceled its Aug. 19 Lincoln on the Streets appearance due to COVID.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The Limp Bizkit Lincoln on the Streets concert slated for Aug. 19 has been canceled by the band.

The Lincoln date was one of eight August shows the band called off because of the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being canceled,” the band said in a statement issued Sunday.

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded, the statement said.

In another pandemic-related concert development, Variety obtained a Live Nation “best practices” document being circulated through the concert industry that states that artists doing shows with Live Nation can require proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to their shows.

Live Nation is the nation’s largest concert promoter. The majority of shows that play Pinnacle Bank Arena and Omaha’s CHI Health Center are Live Nation events.

“Artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” the document reads. “We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated.”

Live Nation shows set for Pinnacle Bank Arena through the end of the year are: Brantley Gilbert, Alabama, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Dude Perfect, Joe Rogan and Lil’ Baby. Live Nation shows at CHI Center are: Eagles, Florida Georgia Line, Jeff Dunham, Lauren Daigle, Jim Gaffigan and Dan + Shay.

Pinewood Bowl shows listed on the Live Nation website are Sheryl Crow, 311 and Shinedown.

The proof of vaccination/negative test policy will not be in effect Tuesday for the sold-out Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson concert.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

