Limp Bizkit cancels August tour, including Lincoln date, because of rise in COVID cases

The Limp Bizkit Lincoln on the Streets concert slated for Aug. 19 has been canceled by the band.

The Lincoln date was one of eight August shows the band called off because of the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being canceled,” the band said in a statement issued Sunday.

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded, the statement said.

In another pandemic-related concert development, Variety obtained a Live Nation “best practices” document being circulated through the concert industry that states that artists doing shows with Live Nation can require proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to their shows.

Live Nation is the nation’s largest concert promoter. The majority of shows that play Pinnacle Bank Arena and Omaha’s CHI Health Center are Live Nation events.