Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials to play Zoo Bar Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials will play two shows at the Zoo Bar Friday.

The Chicago blues outfit led by showman Lil’ Ed Williams will play shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in a rare appearance by a national touring band during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social distancing requirements will limit capacity in the small 134 N. 14th St. club. Tickets for each show are $10 in advance, $12 day of show. Tickets are available at eTix.cmo and at the Zoo Bar.

Friday’s performances will be the third by national and regional artists at the Zoo since March, following June appearances by Mike Zito and Heather Newman.

Record Store Day No. 2

The second of three 2020 Record Store Days is set for Saturday at four Lincoln record stores.

Backtrack Records, Freedom Rock Records, Lefty’s Records and Lincoln Vintage Vinyl will be offering special and limited editions of albums and 45s in the annual promotion designed to support brick-and-mortar record stores.