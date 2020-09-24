 Skip to main content
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials to play Zoo Bar Friday
Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, 8.28

Craig Bartels, a stereo repair technician, poses for a photo with albums at Lincoln Vintage Vinyl in August. The record store, and others in Lincoln, will take part in the year's second Record Store Day on Saturday with special releases.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials will play two shows at the Zoo Bar Friday.

The Chicago blues outfit led by showman Lil’ Ed Williams will play shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in a rare appearance by a national touring band during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social distancing requirements will limit capacity in the small 134 N. 14th St. club. Tickets for each show are $10 in advance, $12 day of show. Tickets are available at eTix.cmo and at the Zoo Bar.

Friday’s performances will be the third by national and regional artists at the Zoo since March, following June appearances by Mike Zito and Heather Newman.

Record Store Day No. 2

The second of three 2020 Record Store Days is set for Saturday at four Lincoln record stores.

Backtrack Records, Freedom Rock Records, Lefty’s Records and Lincoln Vintage Vinyl will be offering special and limited editions of albums and 45s in the annual promotion designed to support brick-and-mortar record stores.

Because of capacity restrictions in some cities, safety and social distancing requirements, Record Store Day will take place three times in 2020. The first, on Aug. 29, was the biggest record sales day of the year. The third is set for Oct. 24.

A list of releases is available at recordstoreday.com. No store will receive all the releases and many will get one or two copies of popular titles, which are likely to sell quickly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

