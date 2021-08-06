Lil Baby's Lincoln concert moved to November

The Aug. 20 Lil Baby concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been rescheduled to Nov. 7.
Tickets purchased will be honored on the new date. Refunds for those who would not be able to attend the Nov. 7 concert will be available through Ticketmaster. Credit card purchases made at ticketmaster.com will receive a notification email from Ticketmaster to select a refund option through Sept. 5. No refunds will be available at the arena.
The Lincoln date is among the August shows that the hip-hop star has moved into the fall. The show, billed as Lil Baby and Friends, will include Lil Durk on the new date.
Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are available at ticketmaster.com and via the Ticketmaster app.
