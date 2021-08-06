 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lil Baby's Lincoln concert moved to November
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lil Baby's Lincoln concert moved to November

  • 0
No Place Like Home Tour - Atlanta

Lil Baby performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atlanta. 

 Robb Cohen, Invision via AP

Lil Baby Fight W/ Migos, Teanna Trump, Kodak Black, & More Explained | Celeb Clapbacks

The Aug. 20 Lil Baby concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been rescheduled to Nov. 7.

Tickets purchased will be honored on the new date. Refunds for those who would not be able to attend the Nov. 7 concert will be available through Ticketmaster. Credit card purchases made at ticketmaster.com will receive a notification email from Ticketmaster to select a refund option through Sept. 5. No refunds will be available at the arena.

The Lincoln date is among the August shows that the hip-hop star has moved into the fall. The show, billed as Lil Baby and Friends, will include Lil Durk on the new date.

Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are available at ticketmaster.com and via the Ticketmaster app.

Additional tickets to Garth Brooks concert to go on sale at 10 a.m.
What's Going On: JV Allstars holding 'reunion' show; Bel-Airs will pack the Zoo Bar
After a book-writing year, Willie Nelson's back on the road — where he wants to be

   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Green Knight"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News