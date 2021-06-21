 Skip to main content
Lil Baby coming to Lincoln
breaking topical top story

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

  • Updated
No Place Like Home Tour - Atlanta

Lil Baby performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atlanta. 

 Robb Cohen, Invision via AP

The performance began outside the Los Angeles Convention Center with a black actor being shot by a white police officer as he ran from a traffic stop, and the set quickly turned into a BLM demonstration, like those that took place on the streets of major cities across America last summer (20).

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom.

The Atlanta-based rapper will be joined by Lil Durk, with whom he shares the new album, “The Voice of the Heroes.” It was streamed 198 million times in its first week of release this month, enough to put it atop the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Sixteen of the album’s 18 tracks were on the Billboard Top 100 singles chart last week.

Lil Baby, who will headline Jay Z’s Made in America Festival in September, broke into the mainstream in 2017 with his mixtape “Perfect Timing” that instantly made him one of the top figures in trap music. His 2018 debut album “Harder Than Ever,” went platinum and had a top 10 hit with “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake.

His 2020 album “My Turn” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has been certified three-times platinum.

Named “Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Apple Music Awards, Lil Baby has been nominated for three Grammys and stole this year’s Grammy Awards show with a politically charged, choreographed performance of his hit “The Bigger Picture” that reenacted the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in Atlanta.

Tickets for the Lil Baby show run from $49.50 to $200 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Lil Baby is coming to Lincoln via Mammoth Live, the Lawrence, Kansas, promoter that in 2019 brought Cardi B, then the hottest artist on the planet, to the arena and DaBaby, who played the last PBA concert on March 11, 2020, days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live entertainment nationwide.

Fittingly, Lil Baby’s show is likely to be the first major concert to be held in the arena since DaBaby.

The Lil Baby concert is the third newly announced arena show for 2021. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will bring his stand-up the day after Lil Baby, and Alabama is slated for a Sept. 16 concert.

Those shows will join previously scheduled concerts by Brantley Gilbert, Sept. 2; Kane Brown, Sept. 17; and Chris Stapleton, Oct. 15. Comedy group Dude Perfect is set for an Oct. 28 arena show. Comedian/podcaster/UFC commentator Joe Rogan will follow Dude Perfect on Oct. 29.

Music-Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. 
Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert
What's Going On: Muscatine Bloodline makes Lincoln debut; Myles Kennedy on tour
On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week
Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

