Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom.

The Atlanta-based rapper will be joined by Lil Durk, with whom he shares the new album, “The Voice of the Heroes.” It was streamed 198 million times in its first week of release this month, enough to put it atop the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Sixteen of the album’s 18 tracks were on the Billboard Top 100 singles chart last week.

Lil Baby, who will headline Jay Z’s Made in America Festival in September, broke into the mainstream in 2017 with his mixtape “Perfect Timing” that instantly made him one of the top figures in trap music. His 2018 debut album “Harder Than Ever,” went platinum and had a top 10 hit with “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake.

His 2020 album “My Turn” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has been certified three-times platinum.

Named “Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Apple Music Awards, Lil Baby has been nominated for three Grammys and stole this year’s Grammy Awards show with a politically charged, choreographed performance of his hit “The Bigger Picture” that reenacted the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in Atlanta.