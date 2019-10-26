The Lightning Bugs jazz trio will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nov. 1 First Friday Jazz Concert in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St.
The band borrows its name from the title of the pop music classic, "Glow Worm." Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs concert. Their performances feature jazz and pop standards from the 1930s and '40s. The group has been together for over 30 years. Lightning Bugs members include Jim Pipher on bass, Reynold Peterson on drums and Steve Hanson on guitar.
There is no admission charge, and lunch will be available to purchase.
The Dec. 6 concert will combine the talents of Ed Love and his combo with noted jazz singer Jackie Allen. The First Friday Jazz concerts are offered as an outreach activity of First Lutheran Church.