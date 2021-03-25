'Lifesaving' federal grants finally coming for Lincoln music venues and promoters

And there were some proposed requirements that were misguided and demonstrated just how little the bureaucrats understand about the independent music venue business. For example, a proposed rule would have required venues to submit audited financial statements to receive any grants.

“No business our size has audited financials, that’s a publicly traded (company) thing,” Hatfield said. “We spent five days where we were scrambling to see how we could get audited financials. Then they said it was unreasonable and dropped it.”

Unfortunately, the federal grant money may arrive too late to save some of the venues that are struggling to stay afloat.

But Hatfield said all eligible Lincoln venues should get funds to pay off past bills and continue to operate.

That is certainly the case for Duffy’s, which reopened in July after the first COVID-19 shutdown, then closed again in November.

“This is going to enable us to continue to do live music, which is what we are all about,” Hatfield said. “When we tried to open last summer, we didn’t have our standard customers, we didn’t have the same feel that we usually have. Because we didn’t have shows, we were becoming a different kind of bar and we didn’t want that.”