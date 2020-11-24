Lied Center suspends in-person audiences in December

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has suspended all its in-person December events due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln.

“As much as we were looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Lied for our holiday programming in December, we know the right thing to do for our community in this moment is to encourage everyone to stay home,” Lied Executive Director Bill Stephan said in a written statement.

Two events, the Dec. 3 Canadian Brass concert and the Jan. 13 performance of Mike Super: Magic & Illusion, have been moved to April 29-30 and Feb. 11, respectively. Tickets purchased for those shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates. All ticket holders will receive emails regarding the rescheduled events.

Hannah Huston’s Dec. 15 “Believe in Christmas” concert, part of the Lied Live Online series has been moved entirely online rather than having a live audience for the livestreaming performance as originally scheduled. That show can be seen on the Lied Center’s Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

Information about plans for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s performances of “The Nutcracker” scheduled for Dec. 12-13 will be available next week. There is a streaming performance already planned for Dec. 13.