Lied Center opens season with perfect pandemic performance of 'NEWSical'

The same was true for a bit that found James Madison wanting his musical like “Hamilton” — after all, he wrote the Constitution. There also was a series of bits that lampooned reality TV and commercials.

The older material and the new pieces, however, worked well together and the show was effectively, if minimally staged, with a pair of red-white-and-blue podiums, a few chairs and video screen that provided well-chosen images to create more laughs.

Finally, “NEWSical” worked so well thanks to Ed Goldschneider’s piano accompaniment, which kept the fast-paced show going strong.

The show was better than anything topical that “Saturday Night Live” has come up with for months, if not years. Which makes it too bad that the Lincoln engagement will be the only time it will be seen.

For the 1,000-plus who will have seen it at the Lied, however, it’s a special treat — a chance to laugh and enjoy a rare live performance for the first time in months.

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.