Lied Center opens season with perfect pandemic performance of 'NEWSical'

The Lied Center for Performing Arts kicked off its 31st season in perfectly pandemic entertaining fashion Saturday afternoon with the first of two performances of “NEWSical: The Musical.”
The very funny, 80-minute, off-Broadway satirical sketch musical was rewritten for the two Lincoln performances and started throwing its barbs in the first song, puncturing Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Falwell Jr., Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and even mail-in voting.
Those punches came from a quartet of performers, who with quick costume changes became characters such as President George W. Bush (Michael West), who sang “How Do You Like Me Now?" in comparing himself to Donald Trump — “Stupid and crazy are two separate things.”
Trump (mimicked superbly by Taylor Crousore) turned up later, delivering a mean tweet aimed at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Vice President Mike Pence — one of a few localized references in the show, likely provided by producer Michael Duling D’Angora, a Lincoln native who made a brief appearance on the stage where he’d performed as a kid when he introduced the musical.
The women, Amy Hillner Larsen and Carly Sakolove, both “NEWSical” veterans, were just as good, playing, to pick one example, an anti-marijuana crusader and a pothead in a number that referred to the Nebraska medical marijuana petition, but likely has been around “NEWSical” for a while.
The same was true for a bit that found James Madison wanting his musical like “Hamilton” — after all, he wrote the Constitution. There also was a series of bits that lampooned reality TV and commercials.
The older material and the new pieces, however, worked well together and the show was effectively, if minimally staged, with a pair of red-white-and-blue podiums, a few chairs and video screen that provided well-chosen images to create more laughs.
Finally, “NEWSical” worked so well thanks to Ed Goldschneider’s piano accompaniment, which kept the fast-paced show going strong.
The show was better than anything topical that “Saturday Night Live” has come up with for months, if not years. Which makes it too bad that the Lincoln engagement will be the only time it will be seen.
For the 1,000-plus who will have seen it at the Lied, however, it’s a special treat — a chance to laugh and enjoy a rare live performance for the first time in months.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.