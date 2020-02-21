LHS students present 'The Music Man' Feb. 27-29

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three performances of "The Music Man" at LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

The cast of 47 features senior Jacob Vanderford as Harold Hill, a con man forming a band, and junior Emma Harner as librarian and piano teacher Marian, who is on to him.

LHS Theatre is known for its student involvement and leadership in productions. "Music Man" features a 22-piece orchestra and 75 student technicians coordinating all aspects of the show including lights, sound, costumes, set, make-up/hair and public relations.

“Lincoln High students are at the heart of this production,” said Molly Thomas, LHS Theatre director. “Our annual musical brings together our school’s talented instrumental, vocal, theatre and art students, along with any student who wants to be involved in the technical production, to produce a truly student-led show.”