Shonen Knife is on its way back to Lincoln -- and I’m hyped.
The all-female Japanese trio, fronted by singer/guitarist/songwriter Naoko Yamano, has been one of my favorite groups since discovering them in the late 1980s. They’re always great live and they haven’t been to Nebraska since a Vega show that made my best of the year list for 2015.
In 1981, Naoko, her sister, Atsuko, and their friend Michie Nakatani formed the band. Naoko called the group Shonen Knife, and the "office ladies" from Osaka, began putting out records of their charming punk pop on tiny labels there.
By the end of the decade, Shonen Knife had been discovered by American labels and found an international legion of fans, including influential English deejay John Peel, members of Sonic Youth and Redd Kross and, most notably, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, who brought the trio on tour
Thirty eight years in and still going strong, Shonen Knife released “Sweet Candy Power,” its 22nd album, earlier this year and is out on a U.S. tour that will stop at the Bourbon Theatre Wednesday.
Last week, I emailed some questions to Naoko. Here are those questions and her answers:
I look at writing about you and Shonen Knife is often called “legendary.” Did you ever think you’d be around for nearly 40 years and be a legend?
Naoko: I’ve never thought about “legend”. I’m just coping with my daily job. Shonen Knife is Shonen Knife but we had some member changes and at each era, we had each color. I always have a fresh feeling. I can’t believe nearly 40 years have passed.
Every time we’ve spoken or I’ve seen you play shows -- the first time for both was in 1993 when you opened for Nirvana in Omaha -- you seem to be having a great time and happy you get to make the music. Is that still the case?
Naoko: I like making music and I’m very happy when people get happy through our music. Of course, it is very hard for me to write lyrics especially in English, which is not my native language. But writing melody lines is very easy and fun for me. Playing songs on stage is fun, too. I get nervous when I play new songs for the first time on stage, though. When I get good reaction from our audience, I get happy. When I get happy, I can play more energetically. Then our audience gets more cheerful. It’s a game of catch the ball of groove between stage and audience. I love that.
Your sister is back in the band. Does that make it more enjoyable or do you two fight like the Davies brothers in the Kinks, the Everly brothers, etc.?
Naoko: We don’t fight like Davies brothers in the Kinks. We are rather like McDonald brothers in the Redd Kross. They seem like close siblings. I can be relaxed touring with Atsuko. She understands me.
Tell me about “Sweet Candy Power” -- is there anything special about the record, or how it was made? And how do you think it compares to your previous albums?
Naoko: These two albums “Overdrive” and “Adventure” have a hard rock taste. “Sweet Candy Power” is a bit more pop. It includes various type of songs. This album is homage to my favorite '70s and late '60s rock. Everyone from little kids to old people can enjoy this album as usual.
I’ve always loved that you write about food -- and I like candy more than vegetables to pick a pair of your subjects. Why is that?
Naoko: “Candy” is a kind of a symbol, example. Listeners can imagine their own “candy.” But not only candy. I wrote a song about “lemons,” too. It’s healthy with Vitamin C. Anyway, I want to write fun lyrics. Candy is a good theme.
You’ve talked about being influenced by the Ramones and, I think, Motorhead. Now I see people say they are influenced by Shonen Knife. Do you believe that? How does that make you feel?
Naoko: I don’t know about that. I was influenced by the Ramones when I started the band. In these years, I’m influenced by '70s British hard rock and '60s and '70s classic American and British rock. Recently, I mainly listened to R&B, funk or disco music like Earth Wind & Fire, Con Funk Shun, Michael Jackson, Isley Brothers like that.
What should people expect when you play here?
Naoko: We will play some songs from our new album Sweet Candy Power and our best hit songs. I'm getting old and I don’t know until when I will continue touring. Don’t miss our show! Just kidding. Hee Hee. Anyway, I’d like to spend a fun time together with our audience. Let’s ROCK!