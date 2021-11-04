Leading Off: Newly minted Lincoln singer rediscovered his passion by walking away from it

"I wasn’t inspired anymore."

Give him credit for recognizing it, for understanding he needed to step away from the daily grind. Fortunately, life obliged him. It often does.

Over the next three months, Deist got married to Grace, his high school sweetheart. He drove to the East Coast and moved his belongings out of his parents' Virginia home and hauled them back to Lincoln, where Grace is a second-year law student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He also took a job in the marketing department at Nebraska Wesleyan University and spent his time acclimating himself to the new surroundings, while writing songs that he calls the best he's ever created.

Just like that, his batteries were recharged. His passion was reignited.

His latest song -- called "Pandemic" -- isn't what you might think. Yes, it was written in the midst of the global shutdown that has caused way too much hardship, but the pandemic he sings about is the one created by the personal online demons he overcame.

"That’s kind of what the song is about," he said. "I call it 'Pandemic' because while this was happening, while I was going through this crisis of not feeling inspired, the whole world was going through a pandemic."