Leading Off: Nebraska's top cover band to be featured at Lancaster County Super Fair

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Next week marks the 15th anniversary of what Danny Garcia might call his Independence Day, the day he slid down the corporate ladder and became his own boss.

Garcia was a corporate success story — a guy who never took a business class in college, had no discernable financial acumen and yet had climbed in middle management to lead a national call center for a mutual fund management company.

He answered to one of the firm's vice presidents. But his heart was never fully invested even if his wallet never objected.

"I was like, 'Wow, if I can succeed and give my all to something I don’t like, what would happen if I gave my all to something that I did like?'" he explained.

Music was his real passion — more specifically, the band he and a few friends started a few years earlier, a unit called Lemon Fresh Day that has grown to become one of Nebraska's best cover bands.

When he's not on stage playing his guitar and handling most of the vocals, Garcia is arranging gigs and travel, making sure equipment is in tune and sending out invoices.

It's a full-time job that is more of a labor of love. Do something you love and you never work a day in your life, right?

Still, people said he was crazy 15 years ago. You don't walk away from a high-paying, high-responsibility, high-on-the-food-chain position — with the paid vacations, family health benefits and a retirement plan — unless you're, well, high.

Today, Lemon Fresh Day has been voted the best local band in both Omaha and Lincoln, and will be a featured performer on the final night of the Lancaster County Super Fair, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Lancaster Event Center.

The menu of bands playing the Super Fair is peppered with a lot of country and rock cover bands — the Last Minute Band, Silas Creek Band and the High Heel Band among them — but none have the staying power of Lemon Fresh Day, which played its first gig in 1998.

A few of the names have changed, but right now, Lemon Fresh Day consists of Garcia (rhythm guitar and co-lead vocals), Troy Tompkins (bass and co-lead vocals), Will Oxford (drums) and Phil Reno (guitar). All of them are Omaha natives.

"When a band has been around this long, it starts to wear out its welcome," Garcia said. "Somehow, we have not done that yet. We are still growing. We are bigger now than we have ever been."

The band will play Gretna Days this weekend before finishing out the summer with a street fair in Louisville. There's also Millard Days and the Arlington County Demolition Derby. And then there are the bars in Omaha and Lincoln that keep them regularly booked.

But for Garcia, there's nothing better than being in Lincoln on a Husker Saturday.

Lemon Fresh Day has first choice for the Embassy Suites weekly tailgate that takes place on its loading dock. Garcia chose the home opener against North Dakota and the Oklahoma game, which he assumed would be a prime-time affair but has already been slated to kick off at 11 a.m.

"During Husker season, we prefer to play almost exclusively in downtown Lincoln," Garcia said. "The Husker games are where everyone in the state is, so that’s where we want to be."

Maybe that explains Lemon Fresh Day's staying power. You play where the people are. What it doesn't explain is the band's name.

That's actually a long story that came as the band had been struggling to agree on a name a year into their existence. While rehearsing one day at a fraternity house on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, a friend told them he liked a particular song they were playing.

Which one? "Lemon Fresh Day," he said, mistaking it with "Little Christine." The band howled and everyone except Garcia agreed that should be the name of the band — forget that it sounded like a household kitchen cleaner.

With time, the name has grown on Garcia — "like a birthmark," he says. "I don’t really love it, but I have grown to accept it. It is easily marketable and people like it."

More important than the name is their music. There aren't many bands who would dare to make Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance with Somebody" their own or transform the Backstreet Boys' "I Want it That Way" into a song that simply rocks.

"We are purposely as diverse as you can imagine because we like the idea of not being labeled," Garcia said.