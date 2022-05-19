Leading Off: Longtime member of Lincoln's music community called on to save Jazz in June

Mike Semrad took over as the director of Jazz in June four weeks ago with one simple task: performing something close to a miracle.

Sad to say, Jazz in June had fallen into a state of despair and disrepair. It might not have been on its deathbed, but it wasn't too far from the intensive care unit, either. That damn pandemic was trying to claim another.

And that's where Semrad came in.

With six weeks until opening night, he was asked to secure the necessary funding — somewhere in the range of $100,000 — for Nebraska's long-running jazz festival to raise the curtain next month, while also finding the talent to fill out a month of Tuesdays.

"The miracle is that I got so much of it done," said the 45-year-old Lincolnite who is no stranger to either the city's music scene or Jazz in June's storied history.

That history, he says, is the reason he agreed to accept this challenge. His father — Mike Sr. — is a musician and was one of the co-founders of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.

The other co-founder — a fella named Butch Berman — helped to get Jazz in June up and running in the early days and was Semrad's inspiration for taking the reins of the festival.

"I knew Butch's name and his legacy to the community," Semrad said. "I wanted to make sure that continued."

Berman, who died in 2008 after a bout with brain cancer at the age of 58, lived quite a life. In the 1960s and ’70s, he was in a number of bands that made the rounds through the region.

A decade later, he found himself in San Francisco, where he discovered a taste for jazz music. He returned to Lincoln in the 1990s, just in time to do what was needed to get Jazz in June started in 1991.

"He knew a lot of the musicians, so he was a big help," said Marthaellen Florence, who has been a part of the Jazz in June leadership from the start and was the de facto director for the last few years.

Early on, Jazz in June had about 500 people on any given Tuesday night, but it didn't take long for it to take off and crowds of 5,000 on the grassy grounds outside the Sheldon Museum of Art became the norm.

"It didn't just attract jazz music lovers," Florence said. "People came who liked music, but also just wanted to hang out."

Jazz in June brought together the community. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln liked the way it linked the school with the people of Lincoln. There wasn't a better place to spend a warm Tuesday night then on a blanket with a picnic dinner — maybe a libation (shhhhh) — a group of friends and the soothing sounds of some really talented musicians.

And then the pandemic hit and threw everything into a tailspin. They did a virtual Jazz in June in 2020, but music without the blue skies and community spirit just wasn't as good on a computer screen.

Last year, they threw a festival together at the last minute with local groups and did better than anyone could have expected.

"A lot of that was the cabin fever people had," Semrad said. "They were ready to get out."

Still, even with last year's excitement, there was trepidation heading into 2022. When February and March came and went, there was some doubt about funding it. Even early talks with Semrad were followed by weeks of inactivity before he was eventually hired in mid-April to resurrect the festival.

Jazz in June is close to reaching its fundraising goals, Semrad said, and he quickly threw together a pretty solid lineup that would make Berman proud. It includes Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling, along with a few other fan favorites.

It's hard to say if Semrad is a long-term fix for Jazz in June or is merely someone called in from the bullpen to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam. He has a musical career of his own that matters to him — but you also get the feeling he won't leave this post until the ship has been completely righted.

"I want to see it survive," he said. "I think it’s an iconic music festival that Lincoln has cherished for 31 years. I am just going to do anything I can to keep it alive."

Jazz in June is one of those community treasures, another quality-of-life gem that makes Lincoln such a desired place to live. Its survival isn't a matter of life and death, but Tuesday nights are a whole lot better in June because of it.

"It matters," Semrad said. "People want to be outside. They want to breathe fresh air and they want to feel music. They want to feel the connectivity of community and music does that. Music is the glue that ties the community together."

