Leading Off: Is this the biggest musical week ever in Lincoln?

A wise man -- strike that, it was Kent Wolgamott -- called this the biggest musical week in Lincoln's history.

Who am I to argue? My three years hardly make me an authority on the subject. And my buddy Kent has been here seemingly since corn was invented. So, until I hear otherwise, he speaks the truth. Still, hit me up if you can think of a bigger week ever. You know how to find me.

It would seem that any week that features Willie Nelson on a Tuesday, has the annual Zoo Fest on Thursday and Friday, hosts Lincoln on the Streets with the Dropkick Murphys, also on Friday, and wraps up on Saturday with Garth Brooks playing the first concert inside of Memorial Stadium since Farm Aid III in 1987 deserves to be called big and quite possibly the biggest ever.

That sold-out show in 1987 (and yes, a younger and more spry Kent was there) featured, among others, Willie Nelson and the late Lou Reed.

All that said, this week promises to be a walk on the wild side. Maybe the wildest ever.

Speaking of Garth, I have many friends who attended his concert at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend and they tell me they went home pretty happy.