LCA to present 'Cinematopia' fundraiser March 1
View Comments

LCA to present 'Cinematopia' fundraiser March 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Choral Artists

Lincoln Choral Artists

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lincoln Choral Artists will present their annual fundraising event "Cinematopia" Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m. at the Royal Grove.

The event will include classic and favorite songs from the movies. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jazz Singers be will guest performers.

Ensemble, solo and duet performances will feature songs from movies such as "Star Wars," "Harriet," "Frozen," "The Doors," "The NeverEnding Story" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Support the mission of LCA and enjoy a dynamic night of performances from the ensemble plus special guests, as well as complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. A silent auction will include gift baskets, home items, jewelry and more.

LCA's 40th anniversary season is supported by the Cooper Foundation and the Nebraska Arts Council.

For tickets and more information, visit lincolnchoralartists.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News