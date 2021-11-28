Latest in Pinewood Bowl improvements include new ticket office, spotlight towers

The new building will allow the merchandise stands to rotate 90 degrees, so lines to purchase T-shirts and other memorabilia will run alongside the sidewalk rather than crossing it as has been the case since shows began at the bowl in 2012.

The sidewalk will soon be removed and replaced with a new walkway designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and make navigating the hill easier.

* On the west side of the sidewalk, two 20-by-40-foot areas have been leveled, one to be used for concessions, the other to hold two rows of portable toilets.

* At the top of the amphitheater, two permanent spotlight towers will be erected. Those towers will be at least 16 feet high with the spotlight enclosures on the top extending the height to more than 20 feet.

“We had scaffolding all this time and we couldn’t do anything under the scaffolding,” Lorenz said. “Now we’ll have permanent rooms on top of the scaffolding that will keep the spotlights in good condition all summer and we won’t have to move them in and out. And there will be concessions at the bottom that will be easier to access for patrons in the bowl.”