Latest in Pinewood Bowl improvements include new ticket office, spotlight towers

Don't judge Pinewood Bowl by its current state. Wait until next spring — after several construction projects currently underway have been completed — when a new concert season is set to begin.
“It’s a mess, but it’s a good mess,” said Tom Lorenz, ASM-Lincoln general manager. “It’s a mess that’s going to make the bowl even better.”
There is a purpose to its current state of disrepair, Lorenz insists.
A new ticket office is under construction at the entrance to Pinewood Bowl, an erected wall standing alone while the next piece of the structure is being hammered together on the ground.
Down the gently sloping hill, mud covers the sidewalk and extends 15 to 20 feet on each side as crews prepare for the construction of a pair of spotlight towers.
And at the stage itself, the orchestra pit is open and being gradually filled with concrete.
Next spring, Pinewood concertgoers will see the results of the renovation designed to create a better experience for patrons, just as the backstage building with dressing rooms, showers and meeting spaces that opened in 2019 have made for a better artist experience at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.
“We took care of the artists in a great way,” Lorenz said. “Now we’re taking care of the patrons by having better access to concessions, a more accessible ticket office and a smoother way for people to get into the bowl.”
Those projects are part of a four-phase, multi-year $1.79 million Pinewood Bowl renovation that is being paid for with lodging tax dollars from the Lancaster County-directed Visitors Improvement Fund.
“Since the stage structure was done, very little had been done at the bowl other than routine maintenance,” said J.J. Yost, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Planning and Facilities Manager. “This is the most significant improvement to the bowl in decades. This is kind of a game changer out there.”
The project began backstage three years ago.
“The first thing we did was build the scene shop backstage,” Yost said. “That cost about $420,000. That numbers included some septic tank work that will be used backstage and throughout the bowl.”
The artists' building, at $750,000, was the project’s biggest expenditure, with the expanded backstage and loading plaza accounting for another $155, 000. The 2022 projects, all part of one contract, will account for the remaining $1.2 million, Yost said.
Here's the plan, starting at the top of the bowl:
* A new ticket office that will have windows facing outside the bowl enclosure and an exterior restroom. The approximately 20-foot building will have a canopy that extends over the sidewalk at the bowl’s main entrance.
The new building will allow the merchandise stands to rotate 90 degrees, so lines to purchase T-shirts and other memorabilia will run alongside the sidewalk rather than crossing it as has been the case since shows began at the bowl in 2012.
The sidewalk will soon be removed and replaced with a new walkway designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and make navigating the hill easier.
* On the west side of the sidewalk, two 20-by-40-foot areas have been leveled, one to be used for concessions, the other to hold two rows of portable toilets.
* At the top of the amphitheater, two permanent spotlight towers will be erected. Those towers will be at least 16 feet high with the spotlight enclosures on the top extending the height to more than 20 feet.
“We had scaffolding all this time and we couldn’t do anything under the scaffolding,” Lorenz said. “Now we’ll have permanent rooms on top of the scaffolding that will keep the spotlights in good condition all summer and we won’t have to move them in and out. And there will be concessions at the bottom that will be easier to access for patrons in the bowl.”
* At the bottom of the amphitheater, the orchestra pit will be filled, removing the need for the extensions that had to be placed over the pit for every show. The work also has removed the plant growth from around the front of the stage.
“It certainly helps us with not having the vegetation on either side when we hang sound,” Lorenz said. “It’ll be safer, too.”
When the stage work is completed, the grass immediately in front of the bowl will be removed and replaced with artificial turf. That grass is in the shade of the bowl and doesn’t grow well, especially after it has been trampled during shows. An irrigation system is also being installed to cover the grassy area of the bowl.
The new stage design and the turf should allow for more rows of seating in front of the stage. That addition would bring the bowl’s seated concert capacity to 5,000, a key benchmark to attract tours.
There is one major improvement still needed at the bowl.
The metal roof that sits atop the two concrete stage walls is not large or strong enough to hang the lighting, video boards and other equipment that is integral to today’s touring productions. The old roof is also severely rusted and in need of repair.
Replacing the roof won’t be cheap. Nor has that future project been designed.
“We’ll have to design it in a way that doesn’t harm the traditional aspects of the bowl,” Lorenz said.
A new roof, improvements to the VIP section on the east side of the bowl and other potential projects, such as a viewing platform on the west side of the bowl, won’t happen immediately.
“We set up the infrastructure where we could come back and do those things when another funding source becomes available,” Yost said.
That step-by-step approach fits with the ongoing practice of graduated improvements at the bowl, changes that include, for example, lowering the sound and mixing platform in the center of the bowl to allow for more seating behind the structure and steel framing on each side of the stage that allows the new curved speaker systems to be hung on the structure.
Those improvements were paid for by ASM-Lincoln and Mammoth, the promoter that brings the shows to Pinewood along with arena operators.
“We’re working on the long game here,” Lorenz said. “We started doing shows here 10 years ago and worked with what we had. Every year, there’s been an addition that makes its more fan-friendly or more artist-friendly.
“We have had a beautiful venue. But the changes, particularly backstage, have taken it to a higher level of artists. We feel comfortable asking anyone to play here now.”
About a dozen shows are planned for Pinewood Bowl next season. Only two of those shows — Bon Iver on June 18 and Goo Goo Dolls July 30 — have been announced.
The schedule will likely bring at least 40,000 people into the bowl.
