Lancaster Event Center to host Blake Shelton drive-in concert next weekend
Lancaster Event Center to host Blake Shelton drive-in concert next weekend

Blake Shelton performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Blake Shelton sold out Pinnacle Bank Arena for his Feb. 25, 2016, concert.

 Journal Star file photo

The Lancaster Event Center is hosting a drive-in Blake Shelton concert on Saturday, July 25, following the success of a similar Garth Brooks concert in late June.

The drive-in concert will feature Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins and be broadcast on several big screens. It will be similar in layout to the Brooks event. There will be a pre-concert party from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music from Luke Mills & The Highway Drifters, along with food trucks and drinks.

Tickets, which are $115 for one car/truck with up to six passengers, went on sale Tuesday on Ticketmaster.

There will also be a drive-in concert featuring the 402 Band on July 24. The first 100 tickets will be $25 a car, then $40 after that. Proceeds from that show will benefit the nonprofit Lancaster County Agricultural Society.

Attendees can choose to view the shows from their vehicles or lawn chairs, so long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

