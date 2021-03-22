Lana Del Rey 2019 stop in Lincoln yields reference on her new album

Back in November 2019, Lana Del Rey spent a night at the Graduate Hotel, stopping in Lincoln between dates in Denver and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on her “Norman F***ing Rockwell” Tour.

Hitting the streets of the Haymarket, the acclaimed pop crooner and Alexandria Kaye, a backing singer and dancer, stopped at 3 Daughters Boutique, where Del Rey bought a cowboy heat and sherpa jacket that can be seen in Instagram photos she posted.

Those pictures included a tour of her Lincoln hotel room, a handful of shots with fans, and a short video of her writing in a journal -- “thank you to everyone in Lincoln, Ne. who said hi.”

The Lincoln stopover clearly stuck with Del Rey, who played Omaha about a week after her Lincoln stop. In December, she sent out a couple end-of-tour tweets that included this recollection:

“Can’t tell you how special the Midwestern leg of the run was, every day was sweet like cinnamon …

“Especially Lincoln Nebraska where we were laid over for the travel day, didn’t even get to play but had so much fun and you showed us so much love, every single day was so interesting and special.”