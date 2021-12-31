L. Kent Wolgamott's "Rockin' Through The Pandemic" Top 20

For the second year, the COVID-19 pandemic upended the music business, shutting down shows for about half the year, then causing concerns about outbreaks after the shows that did return – which largely didn’t happen – and forcing some schedule and venue changes.
In part, that’s why my annual “Real Life Rock” year in compilation contains three movies and one virtual performance. But it’s also got the largest concert ever held in Lincoln, and, on a ticketed basis, in Nebraska, the most attended performing arts event in the state’s history, four festivals and a music art installation.
So here goes my Rockin’ Through the Pandemic rundown, starting with the show I most wanted to see in 2021
1 Yola. Yola’s opening stint for Chris Stapleton at Pinnacle Bank Arena in October was, because of a COVID postponement , my most anticipated show of 2021 for more than a year – and became even more so after she put out “Stand for Myself,’ the album that tops my list of 2021 favorites. Suffice it to say in 30 minutes, Yola showed why, over the last three or four years, she’s become the talk of the roots/Americana music world, nearly blowing the doors off the arena with her powerhouse performance of “Diamond Studded Shoes,” her now Grammy-nominated song.
2. Garth Brooks. Some 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, when Garth Brooks became the first solo artist to play a show there, setting an attendance record for a single Brooks show, and likely topping the mark set by any Nebraska football game. The giant stage at the 30-yard line wasn’t all that different than his arena performances. Except it really was an extravaganza as he connected with the people of Lincoln to play an unforgettable show.
3. Pat Metheny. Guitarist Pat Metheny impressed by bringing a pair of young musicians with him to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in October. He’s not just a “jazz” guitarist but rather a virtuoso on the instrument regardless of genre or style.
4. “Get Back.” For a couple of weeks The Beatles were again the center of the pop culture universe when Peter Jackson’s illuminating eight-hour documentary series began streaming on Disney+ “Get Back” tells the story of the making of “Let It Be,” the last Beatles album to be released, not recorded and ends with their final rooftop performance. Along the way, the film explodes some myths – like that Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles. But most importantly, it’s the best picture ever about a working rock ‘n’ roll band on the verge of breaking up.
5. Japanese Breakfast. Michelle Zauner was the triple threat artist of 2021, writing the best seller “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” (highly recommended), releasing “Jubilee,’ the consensus critics’ polls best album of 2021 and, at the Maha Festival in Omaha in August, delivering a terrific set with her band, largely stealing the day-long show.
6. American Ballet Theatre. The American Ballet Theatre chose Lincoln as the starting point for its summer outdoor “truck tour” that presented a selection of dances on a flatbed truck. More than 6,000 people attended the free July performance in Pioneers Park, the largest crowd ever for a performing arts event in Lincoln, the largest ever ticketed crowd to attend a performing arts event in Nebraska and the largest single performance audience for ABT. The show was a series of short piece that let some of the world’s best dancers demonstrate their skills and how ballet’s classic base can expand into contemporary performance.
7. Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival – Sandeep Das and Suhail Yusef Khan. Sandeep Das and Suhail Yusef Khan capped August’s Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival with an thrilling performance of Indian classical music, filtered on one piece through a week in Lincoln, at the South Street Temple. Das, a Grammy winner with the Silk Road Orchestra, is one of the best in the world on the small hand drums and seeing and hearing him perform in a small venue was unforgettable.
8. “Soundtracks for the Present Future” by Charley Friedman. Using some 60 guitars, basses and mandolins hanging by wires with cords running through a MIDI controller attached to a computer that triggered plectrums each playing a single note on one of the instruments, Charley Friedman’s June installation at Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts played a series of compositions by area composers and the “instrument,” which sounded like a harpsichord, was played in concert by internationally acclaimed pianist Paul Barnes.
9. Jamey Johnson .About 4,400 people made their way to Pinewood Bowl on June 11 for the first major concert to play Lincoln since March 2019 and the COVID shutdown. The artist that night was country singer Jamey Johnson, who performed before more people on that evening than at all his Bourbon Theatre combined. He crushed it.
10." Summer of Soul". “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised,” is a brilliant documentary assembled by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson from footage shot at the Harlem Cultural Festival festival that took place over six Sundays in the summer of 1969. The must-see film’s striking performances come from Stevie Wonder, blues master B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips doing “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Sly and The Family Stone and an exhilarating, powerful moment when Mavis Staples joined her idol, gospel music icon Mahalia Jackson, to sing “Take My Hand, Precious Love.”
11. Chris Thile. While most performing arts centers sat empty for more than a year, the Lied Center for Performing Arts put together a program of concerts and small shows that made Lincoln one of the few places with live performances anywhere in the country. The highlight of that season was Chris Thile's joyful March performance that found the mandolin virtuoso working through songs from 1850 to 2021, singing his heart out and entertaining a masked audience that was as thrilled to be there as was Thile.
12, Lincoln Exposed -- Bull Face. Bull Face, the newish Lincoln band, which played its first real show at Lincoln Exposed as the annual local band festival moved to July and became the “welcome back” event for Lincoln’s music community.
13. Lincoln’s Symphony with Keith Lockhart. The Boston Pops canceled its fall Midwest tour, scrubbing a Lincoln show where the orchestra was to perform the movie music of John Williams. So the ever-resourceful Lied Center recruited Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, who obtained permission to play the Williams music and paired him with Lincoln’s Symphony, which played Williams’ scores with skill and sensitivity, reproducing the music heard in movie theaters and on television with power and grace in an October concert that was a flat-out blast to hear.
14. 311. The Omaha band’s September return to Pinewood Bowl after, get this, 27 years, was the best seen from the rock/reggae/rap outfit that now resides in California. Mixing old songs that they’d played at the bowl years ago, with hits and newer material, the veteran five-piece group was tighter than tight and smartly paced the set, mixing styles from lush to heavy hip-hop rock at times, all in one song.
15. Bob Dylan, "Shadow Kingdom" Leave it to the old “song and dance man” Bob Dylan to fake out the audience for a “live” streaming concert and create one of the music events of 2021. Filmed in black and white and set in a non-existent smoky club, the 50-minute film found Dylan with a band, probably working to pre-recorded tracks. Whenever it was recorded, Dylan was in great voice and the rearrangements of “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “Forever Young” and other classics were “Rough and Rowdy Ways” cool.
16. Sheryl Crow. Who knew Sheryl Crow was a rock ‘n’ roller. That was the main revelation from her Lincoln debut performance at Pinewood Bowl in September, where she hit the stage to a Rolling Stones song and starting with “Everyday is a Winding Road” tore through hit after hit for two hours, rocking harder live than she ever has on record.
17. “The Velvet Underground” Director Todd Haynes, who fictionally delved into Bob Dylan in “I’m Not There” and glam rock in “Velvet Goldmine” crafted the year’s best music documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” a film that shows how “pop dissolved high culture” in the music of the New York group that, 54 years after no one bought their first album, is one of the important, influential bands in rock history
18. Squirrel Nut Zippers. This one was literally old-fashioned fun. Jimbo Mathis and his latest incarnation of the Squirrel Nut Zippers thoroughly entertained a Bourbon Theatre crowd with a show rooted in early New Orleans jazz, that rolled in some vaudeville, old school pop and r&b and a little swing – although the show demonstrated that the Zippers are not a swing band, where they were lumped in the ‘90s.
19. Lincoln Calling - Fea. Lincoln Calling made its return in September, but was moved entirely outdoors by COVID concerns. My festival highlight came at Tower Square where San Antonio riot girls Fea threw a high-energy punk rock party that the crowd didn’t want to end after its scheduled 45 minutes.
20. The Struts. The world’s best new rock ‘n’ roll band hit Lincoln for the first time in September, when The Struts swaggered through a 40-minute set by opening for Shinedown at Pinewood Bowl. Eclipsing Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons, the two other bands most hailed as the “saviors” of rock, The Struts and Mick Jagger-meets-Freddy Mercury front man Luke Spiller proved they’re the real deal.
L. Kent Wolgamott's five favorite reviews from 2021
I’ve chosen my favorite reviews of 2021 -- aimed at telling the year’s arts and entertainment story through the biggest events.
