L. Kent Wolgamott's "Rockin' Through The Pandemic" Top 20

2. Garth Brooks. Some 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, when Garth Brooks became the first solo artist to play a show there, setting an attendance record for a single Brooks show, and likely topping the mark set by any Nebraska football game. The giant stage at the 30-yard line wasn’t all that different than his arena performances. Except it really was an extravaganza as he connected with the people of Lincoln to play an unforgettable show.

3. Pat Metheny. Guitarist Pat Metheny impressed by bringing a pair of young musicians with him to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in October. He’s not just a “jazz” guitarist but rather a virtuoso on the instrument regardless of genre or style.

4. “Get Back.” For a couple of weeks The Beatles were again the center of the pop culture universe when Peter Jackson’s illuminating eight-hour documentary series began streaming on Disney+ “Get Back” tells the story of the making of “Let It Be,” the last Beatles album to be released, not recorded and ends with their final rooftop performance. Along the way, the film explodes some myths – like that Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles. But most importantly, it’s the best picture ever about a working rock ‘n’ roll band on the verge of breaking up.