L. Kent Wolgamott: Win Golden Ticket to see all downtown live music shows for a year

Want to see every show at 1867 Bar, Bourbon Theatre, Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern and Bodega’s Alley for a year for just $20?
Then put up some cash on Venmo to get in the raffle to win the Ultimate Golden Ticket and support the five downtown music venues that, like all bars and entertainment venues, have been shut down because of the coronavirus.
Winning this Ultimate Golden Ticket would be a boon.
“We sell, actually, Golden Ticket passes that are good for a year,” said Bourbon Theatre’s Andrea Fabiano. “Just straight-up value, we have it at $500 to $600. That’s just one of the venues, and the Golden Ticket is a plus one. It would be well worth your trouble to try to win that bad boy.”
The Ultimate Golden Ticket is the brainchild of 1867 Bar owner Kelsey Sanders and husband, Matty.
“I’d thought about doing the Golden Ticket just for the bar," she said, recalling last week having a birthday drink on her porch when Fabiano, a neighbor of theirs, stopped by.
"She said the Bourbon would love to be a part of it," she said. "All the other venues were down. So we came up with this crazy fun idea.”
In one week, the Ultimate Golden Ticket promotion has already taken in $1,500 — about a third of what Sanders hoped would be raised.
“My goal is at least $1,000 per venue,” she said. “We all definitely need that money right now. Every little bit helps. I’ve had friends give me $5 because that’s what they’d have spent on a beer at the bar. It makes a difference.”
The raffle isn’t the only effort being undertaken to support local music venues.
Friday evening, 18 local musicians and DJs will be raising funds online in “May Day! May Day! Lincoln Music Venues in Distress Fest.”
Organized by Josh Hoyer, the 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. livestreaming festival will split its receipts equally between Bodega’s Alley, the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar and Storm Cellar.
“I got to thinking about everything they do for the local music community,” Hoyer said. “We’re trying to take care of the people who take care of us. I put out 18 calls, and, within two hours, I had my whole schedule booked.”
Since March, the venues have tried to bring in some cash selling beer off sale, to-go mixed drinks and some food specials. 1867 Bar has Knickerbockers tacos to go on Tuesdays, and the Zoo Bar has been offering carry-out food on Saturdays.
“We’re going to be doing jambalaya this week because it’s Jazzfest,” said Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. “I’m going to try to bring in some New Orleans beer, too. We’ve been delivering wine, doing bloody marys on Saturday. We want to keep connected to everybody. We’ve got a good fan base that will support us. We’re making money any way we can, just trying to get to where we can reopen.”
With the easing of restrictions on restaurants set to go into effect May 11, the bar owners hope that they’ll be able to be back in business to some degree in a month to six weeks.
“There’s no way my business or any others can survive this way for two or three more months just doing off sale,” Sanders said. “The bar turns 4 in July. I’d like to be open by then so we could celebrate.”
Reopening the bars, however, won’t mean an immediate return of live music.
Restrictions, be it a certain number in a bar or a percentage of its capacity, could make it difficult to do shows, especially for touring bands.
“Is it going to be 10-20 people in the bar, or can we have enough to make it worthwhile for bands to do shows?” Watters said. “Local bands will understand that, if it’s 50% or 10 or 20. They’ll be fine with that. For us, it’s the touring bands. I don’t know how they’ll be able to do it.”
For that reason, 1867 Bar hasn’t yet booked any future shows.
“We’ve had bands email us to set up shows,” Sanders said. “I haven’t confirmed anything. You don’t want them to book a tour and then not be able to have the shows."
The Bourbon, however, has a handful of shows scattered through June, July and August and plans a return to a regular lineup of concerts in late September and October.
“We’re pressing on, trying to look forward,” Fabiano said. “With the cancellations from the spring, we’re trying to place them in the fall. But there is so much uncertainty now.”
The anticipated restrictions and a likely reluctance on the part of many to come out to shows is already changing the business.
“There’s going to be a different approach,” Fabiano said. “It’s going to shift from us meeting artists' demands in the amount of money they want to something more cooperative, where we set things up where they can clean up on actual ticket sales. We’re trying to do our best to protect the artists, ticket buyers and ourselves. From what I’ve been part of, everyone’s wanting to work together to get the shows back.”
The Ultimate Golden Ticket "drawing" will take place May 31 at 5 p.m. But it won’t simply be awarded by pulling a name out of the tumbler.
“We’re all going to get on top of the Bourbon with all the names on little gold pieces of paper in a bucket and dump them out,” Sanders said. “Pete is going to grab one out of the air. That’s going to be our winner.”
Sanders has one more promotion of sorts underway. She’s commissioned some tattoo artists to come up with a design to commemorate survival of the coronavirus spring.
“Once all this is over, I know a bunch of us will be getting a tattoo to symbolize the hell we had to go through,” she said.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.