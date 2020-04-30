L. Kent Wolgamott: Win Golden Ticket to see all downtown live music shows for a year

With the easing of restrictions on restaurants set to go into effect May 11, the bar owners hope that they’ll be able to be back in business to some degree in a month to six weeks.

“There’s no way my business or any others can survive this way for two or three more months just doing off sale,” Sanders said. “The bar turns 4 in July. I’d like to be open by then so we could celebrate.”

Reopening the bars, however, won’t mean an immediate return of live music.

Restrictions, be it a certain number in a bar or a percentage of its capacity, could make it difficult to do shows, especially for touring bands.

“Is it going to be 10-20 people in the bar, or can we have enough to make it worthwhile for bands to do shows?” Watters said. “Local bands will understand that, if it’s 50% or 10 or 20. They’ll be fine with that. For us, it’s the touring bands. I don’t know how they’ll be able to do it.”

For that reason, 1867 Bar hasn’t yet booked any future shows.

“We’ve had bands email us to set up shows,” Sanders said. “I haven’t confirmed anything. You don’t want them to book a tour and then not be able to have the shows."