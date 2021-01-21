L. Kent Wolgamott: Wednesday concert changed inaugural events forever

Forced by COVID-19 and security needs into eschewing an inaugural concert and inaugural balls, the Biden inaugural planners delivered a show Wednesday night that, like the virtual Democratic Convention last summer, likely changed inaugural events forever.

Drawing on Hollywood production pros and featuring a star-studded lineup of musicians and actors who had supported President Joe Biden and his campaign, the "Celebrating America" concert innovatively bounced from city to city, musical style to musical style.

At the Lincoln Memorial, Bruce Springsteen sang “Land of Hope and Dreams,” John Legend did Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” immediately after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her first talk to the nation, and Katy Perry’s show closer filled the Washington sky with “Firework” as the Bidens looked on from the White House balcony.

That was spectacular television. But it was also a program that delivered a message. There’s a reason that Jon Bon Jovi did “Here Comes The Sun” from Miami, that a host of Broadway stars ended their performance with “Let The Sunshine In,” and in Nashville, Tennessee, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw joined up for the new anthem “Undivided.”