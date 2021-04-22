 Skip to main content
L. Kent Wolgamott: Want concerts back? Get a shot
ON THE BEAT

L. Kent Wolgamott: Want concerts back? Get a shot

  • Updated
Doane Vaccination Clinic, 4.7

Doane University student Macy Fuller gets ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot from registered nurse Kate Lange, the emergency response coordinator at Public Health Solutions District Health, during a vaccine clinic hosted on campus April 7.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Want concerts and club shows to return sooner rather than later?

Then get a shot.

That is the underlying message Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez sent Tuesday, when she set a 75% vaccination rate as the target for moving Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial into the green category and ending the directed health measure restrictions on venue capacity.

Dropping those restrictions, now at 75% of capacity, will have two closely related impacts on shows coming to Lincoln.

First, it will allow shows, whether in clubs, at Pinewood Bowl or Pinnacle Bank Arena, to have enough capacity to break even or turn a profit from ticket sales. Reduced capacity, even at 75%, makes that difficult.

Second, and perhaps more important, the elimination of the restrictions will allow shows to be booked knowing they can take place at full capacity. That, bookers said this week, is critical to being able to put together a lineup of touring shows.

For now, Tuesday’s relaxing of restrictions that accompanied a lowering of the COVID-19 risk dial into the low-yellow category is a step in the right direction. The 6-foot social distancing requirement disappeared, allowing venues to actually function at 75% capacity.

And shows are returning to most if not all of Lincoln’s live-music venues, which, thankfully, appear to have survived the pandemic.

Those venues could get a financial shot in the arm from the Shuttered Venues Operating Grant program, which was supposed to go online April 9. But the website crashed and the program is just starting to take applications.

Duffy’s Tavern, which has been closed since November, will reopen Friday, and has its first show, the return of its open-mic comedy night, set for Monday. The O Street staple has a couple more shows set for May, with more to come.

1867 Bar also has announced a May 1 show, with Lincoln’s Hardly Swaul Pope and the Olive Garden Hose, indicating that it is resuming its music offerings.

Touring shows returned to the Zoo Bar earlier this month. The Bourbon Theatre has an April 30 show by Not Quite Brothers and a calendar with listings into 2022.

The Royal Grove, which has offered shows throughout much of the pandemic, has a pair of shows this weekend — ATLiens on Friday and comedian Robert Kelly on Saturday — and nine other shows booked for May.

Pinewood Bowl will begin its season in late June, a month later than usual, with three shows in three nights — Chicago on June 23, Styx and Collective Soul on June 24 and Cole Swindell on June 25.

After a monthlong pause for the annual Pinewood Bowl musical, the Pinewood season will resume with at least five shows in August and September.

That will lead into the indoor concert season, where Pinnacle Bank Arena now has three country shows scheduled in September and October.

If the restrictions are dropped, those concerts will likely go on as scheduled. At 75%, it wouldn’t be a shock to see those shows postponed.

Lancaster County now has 44% of its residents 16 and older fully vaccinated and 65% partially vaccinated.

With vaccinations now being offered at high schools, mass-vaccination clinics and pharmacies in the federal vaccination program, those numbers should continue to rise.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

