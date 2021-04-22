L. Kent Wolgamott: Want concerts back? Get a shot

Those venues could get a financial shot in the arm from the Shuttered Venues Operating Grant program, which was supposed to go online April 9. But the website crashed and the program is just starting to take applications.

Duffy’s Tavern, which has been closed since November, will reopen Friday, and has its first show, the return of its open-mic comedy night, set for Monday. The O Street staple has a couple more shows set for May, with more to come.

1867 Bar also has announced a May 1 show, with Lincoln’s Hardly Swaul Pope and the Olive Garden Hose, indicating that it is resuming its music offerings.

Touring shows returned to the Zoo Bar earlier this month. The Bourbon Theatre has an April 30 show by Not Quite Brothers and a calendar with listings into 2022.

The Royal Grove, which has offered shows throughout much of the pandemic, has a pair of shows this weekend — ATLiens on Friday and comedian Robert Kelly on Saturday — and nine other shows booked for May.

Pinewood Bowl will begin its season in late June, a month later than usual, with three shows in three nights — Chicago on June 23, Styx and Collective Soul on June 24 and Cole Swindell on June 25.